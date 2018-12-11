Watch Barcelona Vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

While Barcelona have already secured the top spot in UEFA Champions League Group B, Tottenham Hotspur need a win to guarantee passage to the knockout phase.

Tottenham Hotspur has never lost on a UEFA Champions League Matchday Six, according to Sky Sports, and Spurs will need a win on Tuesday to guarantee that they move on to the Round of 16, when they travel to Catalonia to face Spanish La Liga champions, and current leaders, FC Barcelona — who have already clinched the top spot in Group B. As a result, Tottenham will hope that a Barcelona side with nothing to play for will somehow be easier to beat, in the match that will live stream from Europe’s largest sports stadium, the Camp Nou.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s FC Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League Group B clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the iconic, 99,000-seat Camp Nou in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on Tuesday, December 11. That start time will be 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Barça vs. Spurs match starts at 1:30 a.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday morning, December 12.

With passage to the knockout phase assured, Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde has chosen to omit striker Luis Suarez, according to Sky, who has already tallied 10 goals in league play — though he has yet to score in this season’s Champions League.

In their previous meetings — the first two in the 1982 UEFA Cup Winners Cup, per 11v11 — Barcelona has won two, with one match drawn. In the earlier Champions League match between the sides this year, Barcelona won 4-2 at Wembley Stadium propelled by two goals from Lionel Messi, who has scored six times in just three appearances in the 2018/2019 competition.

Tottenham Hotspur will also be looking to the other Group B match Wednesday, pitting Inter Milan against Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven. If Inter loses that match, Spurs would still advance even with a loss — as long as they do not lose by a greater margin than the Italians, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

Luis Suarez will miss the group stage finale against Tottenham. Julian Finney / Getty Images

To watch the FC Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League Group B battle live stream online from the Camp Nou, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Blaugrana vs. Lilywhites match streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Champions League group stage finale stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Group B fixture live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans can watch a live stream of the La Liga leaders hosting the English Premier League third-place side by accessing the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In numerous countries around the world, the game will be streamed live via UEFA Champions League app for mobile devices, and Facebook Live on desktops and mobile, as well.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in France, RMC Sport will stream the Champions League match. Spanish fans can watch Barcelona play Tottenham for the fourth time ever via MoviStar+, which will carry the match. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

An extensive list of further live stream sources around the globe is available on LiveSoccerTV.