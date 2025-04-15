52-Year-Old Woman Wins Free Facelift from Social Media Ad—But She Had No Idea What Was Coming!

An Indiana native was surprised to win a free cosmetic surgery procedure after registering in a contest online. The social media post that led to Leslie winning the contest was posted on Dr. Mike Nayak’s Instagram account. The 52-year-old won the contest from the hundreds of people who had entered in hopes of winning.

The Nayak Plastic Surgery Clinic’s Instagram handle made a post that revealed that they were looking for a model who would consent to being operated on. Leslie revealed how she was familiar with Dr.Nayak’s work, which made her sign up for the contest without hesitation.

“I had been following Dr. Nayak on Instagram for about three years before this,” she revealed in an interview with People. She went on to note that the surgeon’s work is “phenomenal.”

The only thing to note was that the plastic surgery wasn’t like any other. When a cosmetic surgery takes place, it usually happens in the presence of a few medical staff in an operating theatre. The free surgery that Dr.Nayak was performing would be in the presence of 500 people.

Leslie, who is also a medical professional, spoke about how she wasn’t really fazed by the fact that 500 medical students would be watching the surgery happen.

The 52-year-old was more than happy to get to be a part of Dr.Nayak’s TeoNayak Congress when she got the news. She noted how glad she was to know that “could help in some way” in the process of medical students’ learning.

What is a deep plane face lift and why is everyone talking about it? 🔎 A deep plane facelift is a surgical procedure that lifts and repositions the facial tissues, including the skin, muscles, and fat pads, to create a more youthful appearance pic.twitter.com/tZ6ZO1ourl — Gerald Minniti, M.D, FACS (@drminniti) March 14, 2025

“You always start with the little things, right? The creams, then the Botox and the micro-needling,” the Indiana woman shared. She recalled how her face appeared like it was “dropping” and “sagging.” That’s when she initially thought of getting a facelift. Soon after, she came across the Instagram post offering exactly that.

The surgery that was carried out by Dr.Nayak was a part of his demonstration in Turkey. It was a part of the TeoNayak Congress masterclass that he gave along with a Turkey-based surgeon named Dr. Teoman Doğan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. L. Mike Nayak (@nayakplasticsurgery)

The surgery went on for a total of 6 hours and was recorded by several cameras present in the auditorium. The surgeon was operating and answering any questions the students in the audience had.

The surgery consisted of Leslie receiving a preservation deep plane extended facelift, brow lift, and a lower face neck lift. The surgeon also performed a lower blepharoplasty on her, which is a common procedure done to reduce the puffiness under the eyes of a subject. The next was a chemical peel and a lip filler.