Josh Duggar Suffers Yet Another Major Loss In Court As State Of Arkansas Fires Back Against His Lawsuit

Josh Duggar isn’t having the best of luck when it comes to legal entanglements. According to Radar Online, the former 19 Kids and Counting star has reportedly lost yet another lawsuit. It has been reported that a judge has ruled in favor of Springdale, Arkansas in the reality star’s lawsuit against the city. Back in March, Josh Duggar filed a lawsuit against the city of Springdale and Washington County, Arkansas accusing the city of illegally releasing incriminating documents in connection with the previous sexual molestation scandal he faced.

As a result of the released documents, Josh Duggar claimed he suffered from emotional distress. New court documents obtained by the publication have reportedly revealed that the judge had ruled to have Josh Duggar’s lawsuit tossed out. The November 30 ruling came as a result of the city’s motion file in October to have the case dismissed.

“The time afforded by the Arkansas Rules of Civil Procedure for the Plaintiff to respond has passed and plaintiff has made no responsive filing,” the court document stated. “It is therefore, considered, ordered and adjudged, that this matter shall be dismissed with prejudice as to the re-filing of any claim, counterclaim, or filed herein,” the legal document continued.

The city of Springdale also fired back with scathing remarks about Josh Duggar’s lawsuit describing it as “absurd.” Although Josh did have a designated amount of time to submit a response to the ruling, he reportedly failed to do so.

The latest reports about Josh Duggar’s lawsuit follows reports about his seemingly questionable car business in Arkansas. As previously reported on Inquisitr, Josh was allegedly caught managing a questionable car dealership by the name of Wholesale Motorcars in Washington County. Josh was reportedly cited for violating an ordinance that required his business to have a permit, according to the previous report. In a nutshell, Josh Duggar opened the business without following any type of protocol to do so.

Fire marshalls delivered three 90-day notices about the ordinance, in question, but to no avail. In addition to the initial ordinance, the fire marshall also noted several violations including Josh’s failure to “show the address of the business on its building and entrance, failure to have a smoke detector in its office, a missing fire lane, a minimum 20-foot driveway, and more,” according to Radar.

A planning official for Washington County, Arkansas elaborated on the situation. “We have one zoning designation in the county to allow single-family residential or agricultural uses,” a Washington County planning official told the publication. “Anything else requires a conditional use permit to request a zoning change.” The planning official continued, “The fire marshal wasn’t going to issue any more extensions,” the planning authority told Radar. “He was requiring that Josh make a good faith attempt, or make effort, toward receiving a review and permit approval, so that’s what he did.”

It looks like Josh Duggar has a bit of a strained relationship with Washington County, Arkansas and that likely won’t change any time soon.