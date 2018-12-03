‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals She Was ‘Worried’ About Conceiving

The second season of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been on the air for several weeks now and the “guido” gang is still as entertaining as they were before.

In a previous episode, beloved meatball Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi mentioned that she was trying to have another baby with husband Jionni LaValle. After taking a pregnancy test on the show, it was discovered that Snooki wasn’t pregnant, but since the airing of that episode, the reality star has announced her third pregnancy, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Now, the 31-year-old is opening up about her fears around not being able to conceive again, according to a report from People. In a video posted to her YouTube channel, she shared her anxiety with fans.

Snooki and her husband already have two children, son Lorenzo and daughter Giovanna, and have been hoping for a third child for a few months.

“Me and Jionni have been trying to have a baby since July, and now it’s finally happened,” she said in the video posted on Thursday, November 29. “And I was getting a little worried because it wasn’t happening as soon as I wanted it to. And everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’re older now.’ B*tch, I’m 30! Relax!”

The reality star announced her pregnancy on November 22. She took to Instagram to share an adorable image of her two children posing with a photo of the baby’s sonogram.

She went on to say that Giovanna and Lorenzo are excited about having a younger sibling.

“They’ve been waiting, they’ve been asking for another baby,” she shared. “Hopefully it will calm them down because these two…they’re always attacking each other. And I want to just drink a bottle of wine, and now I can’t, so hopefully, this will settle them down.”

The couple is hoping for a boy, but she said they’d also be happy to have another girl. She explained that she and LaValle are planning to host a gender reveal party for their family members, but they don’t want to be surprised. She said they’ll find out the sex of the child before the party.

Snooki isn’t the only Jersey Shore star expecting a bundle of joy. According to a report from E! News, Deena Cortese is currently preparing to welcome her first child with husband Christopher Buckner. Cortese posted a stream of maternity photos to herself and Buckner.

“In only 4 weeks, we’ll be welcoming a little boy into this world,” she captioned the post.

Snooki’s due date is in June and she is “super excited” for a summer baby, Us Weekly reported.