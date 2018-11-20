Disney Confirms The Skyliner Gondola Cabins Will Not Have Air-Conditioning

The new gondola system coming to Walt Disney World has one detail that may turn away some guests.

Over the weekend, there was the D23 Destination D: Celebrating Mickey Mouse event which shared a lot of info about upcoming projects and construction. One of the things talked about was the new Disney Skyliner currently being built at Walt Disney World, and it was revealed that it will begin operating in the fall of 2019. On Tuesday, there was one additional detail confirmed and it was that the cabins will not have air-conditioning.

As reported by the Inquisitr, the new gondola cabins were officially unveiled during the event this past weekend and they look great. Each cabin will have different characters on it from cartoon shorts, animated classics, and even Disney Parks’ attractions.

One thing the Skyliner cabins will not have, though, is air-conditioning. For months, there have been reports about whether the gondolas would have A/C or not, but no one ever knew for sure as Disney was keeping quiet about that whole aspect of things.

Now, the cat is out of the bag and the air is out of the gondolas.

The information regarding air-conditioning on the Skyliner was not discussed at Destination D, but a couple of days later, it has been. According to Orlando Sentinel, Disney has officially ruled out the air-conditioning despite the fact that the summer months can be extremely hot in Central Florida.

Disney

A Walt Disney World spokeswoman confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel that there will not be air-conditioning in the Skyliner gondolas. She stated that the cabins were “specifically tailored to provide a comfortable ride for our guests in the Florida climate.”

Disney has already said in the past that there would be a cross-ventilation system in the cabins and that it would provide sufficient air flow. The reflective windows will also help keep guests out of the direct sunlight and make it a bit cooler on the inside.

It was also revealed that all of the Disney Skyliner cabins will indeed be wheelchair-accessible. That is something else that had been expected, but never actually announced or confirmed by Disney.

Get a first look at the Disney Skyliner Gondola at Walt Disney World Resort! https://t.co/vCRiCwYLBf #DestinationD pic.twitter.com/FdvOgyJFDs — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 17, 2018

As you can see by the images above, the Disney characters will be seen on the outside of the cabins for guests to have even more fun with the new transportation. While not yet confirmed by Disney, each cabin is expected to hold anywhere from six to eight adults.

The new Skyliner is set to begin transporting guests around Walt Disney World in “fall 2019,” but an exact start date is not yet known. It will connect Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios with a few different resorts and give guests another option to get from one place to another. While the gondolas are expected to be quite popular, the confirmed lack of air-conditioning will have many hoping that they don’t turn into a sauna.