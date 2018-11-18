Body Of Ian Powers, 49ers Fan Who Went Missing During Game, Believed Found In Water Near Stadium

Thirty-two-year-old Ian Powers went missing on November 12. The U.S. Army veteran was attending a Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants when he became separated from his girlfriend and her two children. Fishermen discovered a body believed to be Powers Saturday afternoon close to a marina that’s located near Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California according to ABC News. His body was recovered by divers from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Lieutenant John Hutchings, a spokesman for the San Jose Police Department, said Powers was laying face down in the water about a mile offshore. The marina near where he was found, Alviso Marina, is located over two miles from the stadium. He was fully clothed. Hutchings said it was likely the low tide that made the body visible to fishermen. An autopsy is being conducted to confirm the identity of the body and to determine the cause of death.

Powers’ girlfriend, Chelsea Robbins, said that he went to the bathroom during the fourth quarter of the football game and never returned. They had planned to visit family who lived in Antioch and then visit Los Angeles. Robbins said they had texted and video chatted to arrange a spot to meet. Powers’ cellphone was found in a parking lot near the stadium parking lot. His family said they last heard from him Monday night about 10 p.m.

Surveillance cameras show the Washington native leaving the stadium about 8:52 p.m. on November 12. He was wearing a red 49ers T-shirt, red 49ers cap, and blue jeans. Surveillance cameras show him walking west through the parking lot until he disappears from sight about 9:03. Authorities said that although Powers had been drinking at the game, he appeared “relaxed” with “pretty decent mobility” according to WSB-TV. Video released by Santa Clara police Friday show Powers looking at his cell phone as he exited the stadium. His car was found abandoned in the stadium parking lot with no signs of foul play. In an effort to locate Powers, investigators have examined and monitored social media sites as well as activity on his cell phone and credit cards and reached out to public transportation, hospitals, and jails and coroners.

Powers’ sister Christina Grosse issued a plea Wednesday for him to “come home.” His uncle, Sean Powers, described his leaving the stadium without his girlfriend and her children as completely out of character.