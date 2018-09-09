Rachel Bloom And More CBS Stars React To New Assault Allegations Against Les Moonves

The CBS President and CEO is expected to depart the network on Monday amid sexual assault allegations.

Rachel Bloom is not holding back on her feelings about Les Moonves. The star and co-creator of the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is one of several TV stars calling for the longtime CBS president and CEO to be fired from the network with no compensatory payment. Bloom’s Golden Globe-winning show, which is set premiere its fourth and final season next month, airs on the CW, which is a co-owned by CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Amid news that Moonves has been hit with six new sexual assault allegations over two decades, Bloom called for the CBS head to be canned with no pay. Bloom took to Twitter to post a link to Ronan Farrow’s latest exposé New Yorker and to blast Moonves and anyone at the network that hid his alleged behavior.

“As an employee of CBS, I would just like to say that Les Moonves should be fired without getting a f—ing dollar. The actions described in this article are those of sexual assault and shame on anyone else in the corporation who knew about his crimes.”

Bloom is the most high-profile CBS star to seemingly bite the hand that feeds her, but she is not the only star speaking out.

Kathy Griffin is right behind Bloom. Griffin, who in the past has appeared on CBS’ The Talk and as a guest on Big Brother, tweeted that the inevitable departure of Moonves will hardly mark the end of an era.

“It isn’t the end of s—. Just a handful of these type guys still run everything. You’ll see them cover for each other and get powerful women to cover for them. Just watch. PS you haven’t seen me on CBS in years have you? Ever wonder why?”

Actor Judd Apatow, who has appeared on CBS’ 60 Minutes, wrote that Moonves should be in jail.

This is horrifying. Les Moonves should be in jail. https://t.co/KYsJjhyZbe — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 9, 2018

In light of the new, much more serious allegations against Moonves detailed in the New Yorker, perhaps even more deafening is the silence from his former supporters. Sharon Osbourne, who co-hosts The Talk with Moonves’ wife, Julie Chen, reportedly deleted a tweet she posted in July in support of him. Journalist Yashar Ali posted a tweet revealing that Osbourne not only deleted her earlier, supportive post but that she privately trash talks the Hollywood power couple behind their backs.

13. Wow. @MrsSOsbourne deleted this tweet she put out on July 28th. I criticized her then because Sharon often criticizes @JulieChen and Leslie privately in harsh terms. To say that Sharon has stabbed people in the back at CBS to save herself is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/v076GPcqoN — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) September 9, 2018

Other stars who previously supported Moonves, including former Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter and The Talk co-host Eve, have not yet publicly commented or offered support to Moonves amid the new allegations against him.

CBS is expected to formally announce on Monday that Les Moonves will step down from his powerful position at the network. Multiple reports say that the details of Moonves’ settlement are still being finalized by lawyers, but earlier reports suggested he could receive up to $100 million in pay and stocks.