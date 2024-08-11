5 Weird Things Everyone Ignores About Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's Marriage

All You Need to Know About Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's Marriage

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Love in politics is like a well-planned dance but Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are doing things their own way. Their bond is founded on a mix of scheduled dates and spontaneous moments like getting Thai food together. The power couple won over America with their real and down-to-earth relationship. Here are five interesting facts about the Second Gentleman and the Vice President. Their story shows that true love can shine even in the busy world of politics with blended families, public hugs, and relentless support for each other.

1. From Spreadsheets to Soulmates

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

When Harris and Doug started dating, romance took a backseat to practicality. Doug's idea of wooing? Sending Harris his calendar availability. "The morning after our first date, Douglas Emhoff emailed me a list of his available dates for the next couple of months," Harris revealed. "He said, 'I want to see if we can make this work.' We've been making it work ever since." Their dates were equally unconventional. Harris fondly recalls taking Doug to a speech about truancy. "Attending a speech about the ills of truancy isn't exactly what most people think of as a romantic date," she wrote in her memoir, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey. The couple even scheduled a relationship check-in. "We agreed to commit to each other for six months and to re-evaluate our relationship at the end of it," Harris shared.

2. A Proposal Interrupted by Pad Thai

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Doug’s proposal to Harris wasn’t exactly what you’d call perfect. He initially thought of proposing in Florence, Italy, but things didn’t go as planned when Harris suddenly craved Thai takeout. While she was busy searching for jeans, Doug decided to propose. In her memoir, Harris talks about how the whole thing unfolded. "'I want to spend my life with you,' he declared. I looked at him there, on one knee, and burst into tears. Mind you, these were not graceful Hollywood tears streaming down a glistening cheek. No, I'm talking about snorting and grunting, with mascara smudging my face." Despite the less-than-glamorous setting, Harris's answer was a resounding yes.

3. PDA Powerhouse

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Unlike many political couples, Harris and Doug aren't shy about showing their love. They frequently engage in public displays of affection, from quick pecks to full-on kisses. Their social media accounts overflow with gushing tributes to each other. Doug once tweeted, "We met, fell madly in love (still are), got married, and continue to live very happily ever after." Harris is equally effusive and once remarked, "I love my husband. He is funny. He is kind. He is patient. He loves my cooking. He's just a really great guy." Their unabashed affection extends to sentimental gestures. In an interview, Harris revealed to Jennifer Hudson that she saved Doug's first voicemail. "It just rambled on and on. And it was just the cutest thing. We laugh about it, and it was just the sweetest thing ever."

4. A Surprisingly Close-Knit Blended Family

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Doug's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, isn't just cordial with Harris – she's become one of her biggest supporters. This unconventional dynamic has created a tight-knit blended family that defies expectations. Kerstin has even publicly defended Harris against political attacks. "For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I," Kerstin told CNN. "She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it." Harris reciprocated the sentiment, writing for Elle magazine, "Kerstin is an incredible mother. Kerstin and I hit it off ourselves and are dear friends." This harmonious relationship extends to Kerstin's enthusiastic support of Harris's political career, proving that modern families can thrive in unexpected ways.

5. Political Opposites Attract

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

While Harris has been a political force for years, Doug was decidedly apolitical before becoming Second Gentleman. "I was just a lawyer with kids trying to make a living," he told Marie Claire. "I'm not overly political. I'm overly her husband." Despite his initial reluctance, Doug has embraced his new role with gusto. He's faced criticism for supporting his powerful wife, but Doug remains unfazed. "Lifting women up so that they can carry out important roles is a very manly thing. That is not taking away opportunities from men. I also want to say that Vice President Harris lifts me up and helps me with my duties. We help each other."