As reported by The List, Queen Camilla cracked a joke while viewing the shirt, saying to the museum director Lizzie Dunford, “But he’s not in it; that’s a bit sad.” Dunford humorously responded, “I know, that’s sad, and it’s not quite as damp as it was [in the BBC series],” to which the Queen suggested, “You could give it a good spray,” causing Dunford to burst into laughter.

When Queen Camilla suggested getting replaced by the actor who played her in ‘The Crown,’

Netflix’s hit series, which revolves around the stories of the royal family, has been widely loved by all. However, rumors have surfaced that certain members of the British royal family are unhappy with their portrayals in the historical drama. As per its Netflix report, King Charles III seemingly shared his thoughts on the series during a 2021 meeting with Parliament members. Scottish politician Anas Sarwar recalled that Charles approached them and said, “Hello, nice to meet you all. I’m nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix,” according to the Daily Mail. However, his wife, Queen Camilla, reportedly enjoys the show much more than he does.

An insider shared with Vanity Fair in 2020 that Camila would play the role perfectly with sophistication and a glass of wine. She has reportedly seen a few seasons and is even getting along with Emerald Fennell, the actor who played her younger self in the series. Would you like to see Queen Camila do a small cameo as herself?

Queen Camilla and King Charles share a playful bond

Throughout the years, Queen Camilla and Charles have been pictured in photographs, sharing a good laugh. Especially when the time does not seem very appropriate. For instance, in 2017, the royal couple was left in stitches by a throat-singing performance by Inuit artists during a visit to Canada. Footage from the event showed Charles and Camilla doing their best to hide their laughter, but they ultimately couldn’t help but break royal protocol as they watched the performance

When Queen Camilla claimed she would rather not be The Queen

Charles III and Camilla became monarchs following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, 2022. The duo was crowned in a prestigious ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London in May 2023, and his coronation followed in 2023, officially marking his reign.

However, as per The List, Camilla may have preferred watching the festivities from the sidelines rather than being coronated alongside King Charles. According to royal expert Robert Hardman’s book, Charles III: The New King, New Court, the Queen Consort made a humorous remark while rehearsing with the Archbishop of Canterbury ahead of the coronation.

When Queen Camilla laughed so hard, she had tears rolling down her eyes

Queen Camilla isn’t the only royal known to share a laugh—she’s often been seen cracking up with her stepson, Prince William. Although royal experts have reportedly claimed that he had a tumultuous relationship with her while growing up, the two now bond quite well. One instance of their camaraderie occurred during the 2014 Invictus Games opening ceremony in London, where their conversation left them laughing so hard that Camilla had to wipe tears from her eyes.