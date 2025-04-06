5 Savage Protest Signs That No One Dared to Show Trump & Musk Until Now

As President Donald Trump‘s tariffs spark economic disorder, people from all walks of life in the United States and many other countries hit the streets on Saturday for a series of “Hands Off” protests and demonstrations. More than 200 organizations came together in solidarity to oppose what the organizers have labeled “the most brazen power grab in modern history.”

Rahna Epting, a leader from MoveOn, one of the groups that helped put the protests together, expressed her amazement at the sheer number of people who showed up, calling it a “nothing short of extraordinary” display of unity and dissent.

Hundreds of thousands across the United States have joined the nationwide “Hands Off!” protest against Donald Trump today. More than 1,200 demonstrations are taking place in cities and towns across all 50 states. pic.twitter.com/GeWAUp2rAZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 5, 2025

“Across the country and around the world, people came together to say: we will not be silent while our rights, our futures, and our democracy are under attack,” Epting expressed in a statement. “We are united, we are relentless, and we are just getting started.”

And as is the custom these days during protests, the most meaningful and striking expressions weren’t just heard through shouts or speeches—they were seen on simple pieces of cardboard and hand-drawn words.

The ‘Hands Off’ rallies turned into a vibrant display of imaginative protest, with people carrying signs that were clever, biting, and full of pop culture references. Here are five signs that caught people’s attention and went viral:

1) “Honk if you never drunk texted war plans.”

This sign was a cheeky play on the recent news about government officials using an unsecured app, Signal, to talk about serious matters like Yemen. It suggested that even in our personal lives, we handle sensitive information more carefully than the folks in charge.

2) “Grab him by the Teslacles.”

This one was a masterpiece of wordplay, combining Trump’s infamous 2005 comment with his friendship with Elon Musk. It poked fun at the idea of a powerful man being brought down by his own words, with a nod to Elon Musk’s role in the government.

3) “But it was the Gulf of Mexico at birth!”

This placard was a sneaky way to defend transgender rights while also mocking Donald Trump’s tendencies to change names. The sign was a hit because it was cleverly multi-layered, making people think and chuckle at the same time.

4) “So f—ed up that even introverts are here.”

This sign was a simple yet powerful statement. When even those who prefer to stay home and avoid crowds come out to protest, it says a lot about the gravity of the situation.

5) “They’re eating the checks; they’re eating the balances.”

This slogan was a witty twist on something Trump once said about migrants. The new version talked about the real problem: politicians eating away at the foundations of democracy. It was a reminder of the serious issues at stake.

These signs didn’t just get laughs; they made people think and showed us a mirror of the frustration and concern we all feel about the state of our nation. They were a creative outlet for expressing dissent in a way that felt uniquely human and resonated with the crowd.

While Donald Trump enjoyed his time playing golf in Florida on a Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets to show their opposition. The “Hands Off” movement seems to be a fresh display of the public’s energy—not just aimed at Trump but also against what is perceived as the gradual acceptance of authoritarian behaviour disguised by administrative procedures and flashy attitudes.

A post that spread widely said, “Trump’s ‘biggest crowds ever’ have finally materialized.”

Trump’s “biggest crowds ever” have finally materialized. pic.twitter.com/4DaRjCr8DR — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) April 5, 2025

It’s uncertain if these demonstrations will lead to civic pressure. However, the signs we’re seeing imply that people have found their collective voice, which is clear, powerful, and quite imaginative in the ways it’s being expressed.