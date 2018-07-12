Problem With Air Conditioning Shuts Down Almost Every Attraction At Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The heat in Florida is bad enough, but having nowhere to hide from it is even worse.

Temperatures in Central Florida topped out at 93 degrees on Thursday and the heat index climbed over 100, but things were even hotter at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday evening, there was a problem at the Walt Disney World park which began shutting down attraction after attraction and causing a bit of havoc. Before too long, more than half the park was closed due to a problem with the cooling system and it became a nightmare for everyone involved.

As reported by Orlando Sentinel, there was a problem with the cooling system which affected the air conditioning in the buildings at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A Disney spokeswoman did not give a lot more in the form of any detail, but not much needed to be said.

Anyone looking at the My Disney Experience app could see that virtually the entire park was down with numerous attractions reading “Temporarily Closed.” A number of food and beverage locations were also affected with merchandise locations losing their A/C as well.

Within an hour of the problems shutting down many attractions, guests were starting to bombard Guest Relations at the front of the park. Cast members were trying to alleviate the problem as much as possible with park hopper tickets and additional days sometimes being a resolution.

Danny Cox

Two hours after the issues started at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the park remained open but many attractions were closed. The park has a scheduled closing time of 10:30 p.m., but as of 7 p.m., here are the attractions which are closed:

Celebrity Spotlight with Olaf

Mickey and Minnie Starring in Red Carpet Dreams

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Toy Story Mania!

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Voyage of The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney Presents

Alien Swirling Saucers

With those closures, the only attractions which remained open were:

MuppetVision 3D

Star Wars Launch Bay

Of course, Launch Bay has a number of attractions inside of it which includes character meet-and-greets and a theater. The air conditioning system is still experiencing issues, though, and it is making it very hot in those buildings.

Walt Disney World is in the middle of its summer rush and unfortunately, during this power problem, it’s also the middle of the extreme Florida heat. Disney’s Hollywood Studios has had a huge influx of guests in the last two weeks with the opening of Toy Story Land, but everything in that new land is down along with a lot of other attractions. Cast members are working diligently to get the park fully operational again and to keep guests as happy as possible.