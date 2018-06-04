Real Housewife Erika Jayne Pens ‘Love Letter’ To LGBTQ Community

The reality star and singer feels "free and empowered" thanks to her LGBTQ acquaintances.

Following Ariana Grande’s lead, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has written a heartfelt letter to the LGBTQ community in honor of Gay Pride Month.

In her note, posted on Billboard‘s website, Jayne explained how the LGBTQ community supported her early on in her career, pre-RHOBH days.

“They bought my records, came to my shows, and rooted for my TV journey,” Jayne said. “They made me feel free and empowered to be exactly as I am — sparkly and over the top.”

The singer and actress explained that she personally knows many people in the LGBTQ community, including family members, friends, mentors, and teachers.

“[They are] people who have taught me so much about authenticity, the power of being unique, and what it means to be truly confident in your own skin,” she revealed.

“I love when Pride Month sweeps the country each year so that we can properly celebrate this bright community that brings so much to our world,” Jayne continued. “And if anyone knows how to celebrate, it’s the LGBTQ+ community, honey!”

The colorful housewife ended her letter by saying, “Thank you for showing me how to be bold and brave and not give a [expletive].”

#mugshot A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on May 21, 2018 at 3:05pm PDT

Jayne has been a superstar in the world of dance club music since 2007. In fact, Billboard ranked her No. 42 on its list of Greatest of All Time Top Dance Club Artists.

The 46-year-old, who also goes by her married name, Erika Girardi, joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in 2015, during the series’ 6th Season.

Following her success in Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, Jayne secured a spot in Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars in 2017. Partnered up with pro Gleb Savchenko, she was eliminated fourth in the competition.

Jayne is also the author of a New York Times Bestseller, Pretty Mess. The book, which came out in March, details all aspects of her life.

“As fun and fearless as its author, this fascinating memoir proves once and for all why Erika Jayne is so beloved: she’s strong, confident, genuine, and here to tell all,” said Simon & Schuster, parent company of Gallery Books, the imprint that published the tome.

She is married to 76-year-old famed attorney Thomas Girardi.

Grande kicked off Billboard‘s 30 Days of Pride celebration by writing her own “love letter” on June 1.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Grande’s note discussed being the sister of a gay man (Frankie Grande), singing a “quick Whitney cover before bed” at New York City’s gay bars when she was a teenager, and how she loves being embraced by the LGBTQ community.

There will be a new note from a pop culture hero each day during the month of June, which is officially Gay Pride Month.