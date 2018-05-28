Brody Jenner Didn’t Invite Sisters Kendall And Kyle To His Wedding, Reportedly Doesn’t Want ‘Kardashian Drama’

Jenner has distanced himself from his famous, one-time half-sisters.

Brody Jenner is getting ready to celebrate a major milestone in his life, but not all of his family members will be in attendance to witness it. The former Hills star is preparing to marry his fiance, Kaitlynn Carter, in Bali, and has allegedly left some very close family members off of the guest list.

According to a May 28 report by Hollywood Life, Brody Jenner decided not to invite his younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, to his wedding. While Brody has appeared close to the pair in the past, he allegedly didn’t want any Kardashian-style drama at his wedding.

While Kendall and Kylie Jenner are Brody’s half-sisters, the girls have often been more associated with the Kardashian side of their family. Kendall and Kylie are the daughters of Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner) and Kris Jenner, the mother of famous Kardashain girls, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe. While Kendall and Kylie may bear the Jenner name, Brody allegedly believes them to be more apart of the Kardashian family.

“Brody hasn’t invited any of the Kardashians to his wedding, and that includes Kylie and Kendall, whom he views as more Kardashian than Jenner, despite their last name,” a source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Brody Jenner is reportedly still harboring ill feelings toward the Kardashian family for things that have happened in the past. Insiders claim that Brody “hates” the drama that seems to follow the Kadashians around, and that he has never forgiven Kim for not allowing his fiance, Kaitlynn Carter, to attend her wedding to Kanye West.

“Since Kris and Caitlyn’s divorce, Brody doesn’t view the Kardashians as being part of his family, and he’s never forgiven Kim for not allowing Kaitlynn to attend her wedding to Kanye, leading him to skip the big day himself.

“Brody hates all the drama that goes along with the Kardashians, and he thinks they’re all really phony. He doesn’t want the most special day in his life to be turned into a big old Kardashian circus, that’s just his idea of hell.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brody Jenner has always had a rocky relationship with the Kardashian family, even before the family’s reality TV days. Sources reveal that Brody’s father, Caitlynn, has been invited to the wedding, and that members of his Jenner family, such as brother Brandon, have already arrived in Bali to celebrate with he and Kaitlynn Carter before their lavish wedding ceremony.