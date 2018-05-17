Theme Park Report Shows Disney’s Animal Kingdom And Almost All Walt Disney World Park Attendance Up In 2017

For the first time ever, Disney's Animal Kingdom jumped ahead of Epcot in overall attendance.

Each and every single year, the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and AECOM publish their attendance report to show just how the theme parks around the world are doing attendance-wise. On Thursday, the 2017 report was issued to show just how the parks did last year and something happened that never taken place before. Thanks in large part to the opening of Pandora – The World of Avatar, Disney’s Animal Kingdom beat out Epcot in attendance for a calendar year.

2017 was a good year for the Disney Parks as the majority of them around the world saw an increase in attendance. This is a big change from the year before, but not every single one of those at Walt Disney World saw things go up, but Disney’s Hollywood Studios hopes to change that in the coming years.

Also, the two water parks at Walt Disney World also saw a decrease in attendance, but that was to be expected. With Volcano Bay opening at the Universal Orlando Resort, some competition had finally shown up in Central Florida.

The official report from Themed Entertainment Association shows that Disney’s Animal Kingdom not only saw a simple increase in attendance but a big one. Pandora helped bring in 15.3 percent more guests in 2017 than in 2016.

Danny Cox

Here are the top 20 most visited theme parks in 2017 and the increase percentage from 2016:

1.) Magic Kingdom: 0.3% increase

2.) Disneyland: 2% increase

3.) Tokyo Disneyland: 0.4% increase

4.) Universal Studios Japan: 3% increase

5.) Tokyo DisneySea: 0.3% increase

6.) Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 15.3% increase

7.) Epcot: 4.2% increase

8.) Shanghai Disneyland: 96.4%

9.) Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 0.5% decrease

10.) Universal Studios Orlando: 2% increase

11.) Chimelong Ocean Kingdom: 15.5% increase

12.) Disneyland Paris: 15% increase

13.) Disney California Adventure: 3% increase

14.) Island of Adventure: 2% increase

15.) Universal Studios Hollywood: 12% increase

16.) Lotte World: 17.6% decrease

17.) Everland: 9.5% decrease

18.) Hong Kong Disneyland: 1.6% increase

19.) Nagashime Spa Land: 1.4% increase

20.) Ocean Park: 3.3% decrease

As is evident, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the only major Disney park that saw a decrease in attendance in 2017 even though it was a small one. That is expected to change with the opening of Toy Story Land on June 30, 2018, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening sometime in 2019.

Attendance for Blizzard Beach was down seven percent in 2017 while Typhoon Lagoon was down five percent.

Universal Studios also has something to be happy about as they saw increases in attendance at all of its parks around the world.

Danny Cox

This theme park attendance report is very important to all of the companies who are looking to stay on top of their game. Knowing these numbers helps them determine if they need to pick it up a bit or how much they need to do to stay at the very top of the list. Walt Disney World has the distinct honor of seeing four parks in the top 10, and with all of the projects nearing completion, they are likely to stay there.