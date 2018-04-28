‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actress Nadia Bjorlin Looking Sassy On Instagram With A New Spring Cut

'Days of Our Lives' actress Nadia Bjorlin's new look is getting rave reviews on Instagram.

Nadia Bjorlin began her television acting career in the year 1999 when she secured her first role as a mysterious opera singer named Chloe Lane on Days of Our Lives. According to Nadia Bjorlin’s official website, Tom Langan, who at that time was the Executive Producer of Days of Our Lives, was in awe of Bjorlin. Langan described Nadia Bjorlin, as “a serene, fascinating beauty who floats through the room.”

When fans of NBC’s daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives think of Chloe Lane, as played by Nadia Bjorlin, they picture a stunning blue-eyed beauty with long dark locks. Nadia took to Instagram today and changed the way her fans see her with one singular post.

Late this afternoon, Nadia posted a picture of her new haircut on Instagram and captioned it “spring cleaning, chop chop.” By itself, the caption makes it sound like the hairstyle is nothing more than a simple bob, something to ease her mornings as a new mother.

In all actuality, Nadia is sporting a super sassy layered cut, just in time for spring. Her new style received several thousand likes in a very short time frame and has, thus far, been given rave reviews from Days fans and her social media followers.

The dazzling daytime star is looking sassy wearing her “short hair, don’t care” style. Nadia’s new style is pictured below.

A post shared by Nadia Bjorlin (@nadiabjorlin) on Apr 27, 2018 at 1:41pm PDT

Many of Bjorlin’s social media followers chimed in, letting her know that her shorter hairstyle was a good choice for her facial shape. One Instagram follower told Nadia that she could be bald and would still be beautiful. Several complimented her on her eyes, which now stand out more than ever before.

“Brings out your eyes even more because it becomes all about the face…”

The new look comes just in time for her to make a stellar appearance at the 45th Annual Daytime Emmys.

Soap operas, also known as daytime dramas, are the focal point of the Daytime Emmy Awards. The final nominations were announced on March 21. The Daytime Emmys are happening on Sunday, April 29. Nadia Bjorlin has been nominated as best supporting actress for her role as Chloe Lane in Days of Our Lives.