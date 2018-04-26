Kourtney Kardashian Considering Move To Paris With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima, Scott Disick Upset, Reports ‘HL’

Is Kourtney Kardashian planning on taking her kids and moving to Paris?

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly considering a major lifestyle change. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is allegedly thinking about moving out of the country and joining her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, in Paris.

According to an April 26 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian has been thinking about moving herself and her three children, Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, to Paris, but their father, Scott Disick is not happy about the idea.

Sources reveal that Younes Bendjima relocated to L.A. to be closer to Kourtney Kardashian. However, even though he loves California, he is missing home. Younes reportedly dreams of living in Paris with Kourtney and her children so that he doesn’t have to continue to split time between his two homes.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be seriously considering moving to Paris for a little while to be closer to Younes Bendjima. While an insider says that Kardashian would never live in Paris full time, she would consider staying in Europe with Bendjima for a few months and is thinking that this summer may be the perfect time to test out the move.

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly loves the idea of having her three kids with her in Paris and exposing them to a bit more culture. The family usually heads to The Hamptons in the summer, but Kardashian thinks it would be good for the children to be more international, “like Younes.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, is not thrilled about the talk of a move to Paris. Sources claim that Disick is “freaking out” over the idea of losing his kids for months at a time. The insider claims that Scott has been “threatening” to stop Kourtney from taking the kids to Paris to live, but that if Kardashian really wants to do it, “she’ll find a way to make it happen.” Kourtney reportedly doesn’t want Scott holding her back anymore, and she’s ready to live her life to the fullest with her children.

Kourtney Kardashian is also not too worried about missing her family while she is in Paris with Younes Bendjima and the kids. The insider claims that Younes is the only thing on Kourtney’s mind at the moment and that she is “so in love” with him.