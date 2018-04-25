Tristan Thompson Still Cheating On Khloe Kardashian Amid Scandal, Reports ‘In Touch’

Tristan is reportedly still 'hooking up' with Lani Blair behind Khloe Kardashian's back.

Tristan Thompson reportedly hasn’t learned his lesson about cheating on the mother of his child, Khloe Kardashian. The NBA star is allegedly still going behind the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s back and seeing Lani Blair, one of the women he was reportedly cheating on Khloe with.

According to an April 24 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson is still in contact with Lani Blair. Sources claim that the Cleveland Cavaliers player is still sending inappropriate text messages to Blair, as well as “hooking up” with her “behind the scenes,” despite the fact that his name is in the headlines for cheating on Khloe Kardashian, who gave birth to his child only days ago.

The insider reveals that Tristan Thompson was initially fighting to get Khloe Kardashian’s trust back, but that with everything he has going on in his life, he needs someone to stand by him. Lani Blair is “the only woman who gets him.” Thompson currently has a lot on his plate. Not only did he become a father again earlier this month, but he’s also dealing with professional stress as well. Tristan’s team is fighting to win in the 2018 NBA Playoffs, and he’s not getting much playing time. In addition, people everywhere are allegedly treating him poorly because of the public cheating drama.

The source says that with everything going on, Tristan Thompson “needs his mental state to be on point,” and having Lani Blair around does that for him. Lani is said to be a calming presence for Tristan at the moment, which is what he “needs right now.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is also getting support from a former lover. Khloe’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, has reportedly been texting the new mom to check on her feelings during the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal and asking about the welfare of her newborn daughter, True Thompson. Lamar even reportedly sent Khloe multiple gifts for baby True, including infant-sized Clippers and Lakers jerseys with his name and former number on the back.

While Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson haven’t spoken out publicly about the cheating scandal, fans are dying to know what the future holds for the couple. Will Khloe move back to L.A. and leave Tristan in Ohio, or will they attempt to work through their issues for the sake of their baby girl? All eyes will be on the pair as the days roll by.