Cary Elwes And Jake Busey React To Their New Roles On ‘Stranger Things 3’

The ‘Twister’ co-stars head to Hawkins for Season 3 of the Netflix hit.

Stranger Things will introduce several new characters for Season 3, but two of the newly hired actors on the Netflix drama are already standing out. After the recent announcement that Cary Elwes and Jake Busey will join Stranger Things 3, the actors took to Twitter to share the casting news with their followers and drum up excitement for the upcoming season of the sci-fi series.

Cary Elwes and Jake Busey previously worked together on the 1996 movie Twister. Elwes played Dr. Jonas Miller in the hit film, while Busey played a mobile lab technician. But the actors’ new roles on Stranger Things will really be a blast from the past as they go back in time 10 years before Twister.

Elwes will play the “new mayor in town” in Stranger Things 3, according to TV Guide. The character, Mayor Kline, is being described as “handsome, slick, and sleazy.” In addition, Busey will play a journalist for The Hawkins Post named Bruce, a guy “with questionable morals and a sick sense of humor.”

Both of the new Stranger Things stars expressed excitement to join the Duffer Brothers-led series. Jake Busey retweeted an announcement about his Stranger Things casting and added: “I am extremely excited about this & have loved the show since the beginning! I have mad respect for the Duffers and their amazing cast. What an honor it is to be cast on this great show! This doesn’t compare to anything I’ve experienced!

Busey also gave a shout-out to his Stranger Things 3 co-star Cary Elwes, writing: “Cary has been a great friend since we shot Twister in 1995. This’ll be a hoot!!”

You can see Jake Busey’s tweets about Stranger Things 3 below.

RT @Stranger_Things: As you wish! Well, i am extremely excited about this & have loved the show since the beginning! i have mad respect for the Duffers and their amazing cast. What an honor it is to be cast on this great show! This doesn’t compare to anything I’ve experienced! — Jake Busey (@TheJakeBusey) April 19, 2018

Cary has been a great friend since we shot “Twister” in 1995. This’ll be a hoot!! https://t.co/ICGv9HwGZ3 — Jake Busey (@TheJakeBusey) April 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Cary Elwes went a step further to get fans pumped for Stranger Things 3. Elwes shared a sneak peek of himself alongside his new co-star Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on the show. Elwes and Keery posed for a Polaroid snap, officially taking us back to the ’80s and making us wonder why Steve is hanging out with the mayor.

“Stranger Things have happened,” Elwes captioned the pic.

Stranger Things has already featured several exciting guest stars during its first two seasons. Season 2 featured Sean Astin (Goonies) and Paul Reiser (Aliens), and for Season 3, fans will meet Busey and Elwes’ characters as well as Maya Thurman-Hawke, who will play Robin, “an alternative girl ” who uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins.

For more on Stranger Things 3, check out the video below.

Stranger Things 3 is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2019.