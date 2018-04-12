‘Iron Man 4’: Here’s The Main Reason Why Robert Downey Jr.’s Fourth Solo Marvel Film Is Still Not A Done Deal

Despite Robert Downey Jr.'s confirmation of the existence of 'Iron Man 4,' there is still no update if it will ever push through. Here's the main reason why.

It’s no secret that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man has paved the way for all other Marvel superheroes. Without the existence of everyone’s favorite genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist, people would have been robbed of seeing one of the most successful franchises in movie history. However, despite the demands of another installment of RDJ’s solo Marvel film, it appears that it garnered more problems than progress. So why is Iron Man 4 still not a done deal?

The 53-year-old actor portrayed Tony Stark so effectively in the first film that it started all the success of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The very first Iron Man movie became an instant blockbuster when it premiered in 2008, so Hulk, Thor, Captain America, the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Black Panther easily followed through.

Although fans love watching Robert Downey Jr. with the rest of the Avengers, they really wanted to see a new solo film from him. Unfortunately, making Iron Man 4 possible is not as easy as everyone thought.

One of the main reasons why Iron Man 4 might not happen is that the cast is too expensive. Since Robert Downey Jr.’s presence almost guarantees a certain amount of revenue, he has cashed in more than the other Avengers. In fact, an earlier report revealed that the veteran actor pocketed $15 million in his cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he only had less than 15 minutes of screen time.

If Robert Downey Jr. was paid a ridiculous amount of money just for a quick appearance, imagine how much money he will be offered to agree to reprise his role in Iron Man 4. On top of that, the A-list actor is not the only superstar on the roster. Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts) and Don Cheadle (War Machine) are also part of the main cast and their paychecks are certainly not cheap.

Robert Downey Jr. first confirmed the existence of Iron Man 4 in 2014. Unfortunately, there is still no update on the much-awaited installment four years later.

In the meantime, fans can still watch Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War when it hits theaters on April 25, 2018.