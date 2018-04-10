‘Overwatch’ Archives Event Is Now Live On PC, PS4, And Xbox One With A New PvE Mode And Skins

The new Retribution mission and the returning Uprising mission are available.

Learn a bit more about the lore in Overwatch in the latest event. The Archives event is now active letting players relive a Blackwatch mission. The new mission, Retribution, features Genji, McCree, Moira, and Reaper as they battle Talon NPCs. The Uprising mission from last year is also available for a limited time. Both PvE missions are only available during the Archives event.

Cosmetic items from last year’s Uprising event are back alongside 60 new Archives items. Players can unlock new legendary skins for Doomfist, Hanzo, Lúcio, Mei, Moira, Reaper, Sombra, and Winston. New sprays, voice lines, and highlight introductions are also included in the Archives boxes. Specifically, Doomfist, Orisa, and Zarya have new highlight introductions in the Archives boxes. Players can preview them on the official site. All loot boxes earned or purchased during the Overwatch event are Archives boxes with at least one Archives item.

Players will need to download a large update before jumping into the Archives event. The patch varies in size but players can expect a download around 14 to 20 gigabytes depending on their platform. In addition to the new event, a number of hero updates and bug fixes are also included in the Overwatch patch. Most notably, the new “Avoid as Teammate” option is now live.

Blizzard Entertainment

This new feature is accessible in the Career Profile menu of the game. Players can avoid up to two players at a time. Players will not be teamed up by the matchmaker with avoided players for a week. This feature is live on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Additionally, the latest update also changes the Report Menu in the game according to the Overwatch patch notes. The Poor Teamwork option is gone and the “Griefing” option is now called Gameplay Sabotage.

The patch also brings D.Va’s damage down a bit, allows Mei’s Endothermic Blaster to pierce, and improves Reaper’s Wraith Form. Zenyatta’s secondary fire is reduced by 15 percent and the transparency of Moira’s abilities is increased. Most importantly, the update rectifies the bug keeping fire extinguishes and oxygen tanks from moving after being damaged.

The Overwatch Archives event is live now until April 30 as the Inquisitr reported. All of the content included in the event will retire for a year after it ends. Any cosmetic items unlocked will be retained, but the two Overwatch PvE missions are unfortunately temporary.