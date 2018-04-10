UEFA Champions League 2017-2018 Quarterfinals: Real Madrid Vs Juventus, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, Odds

The Spanish giants will try to eliminate the Italian champions in the second leg of their 2017-2018 Champions League quarterfinal match.

La Liga giants Real Madrid CF will look to advance to the semifinals of the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League as they host Serie A champions Juventus FC at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday. Real blanked Juventus, 3-0, in the first leg of their quarterfinals match in Turin last week.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 8:45 p.m. UTC+2. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Real Madrid

Real appears to have this quarterfinal match already in the books after they scored three away goals in the first leg versus Juve. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace during the match, including an amazing bicycle kick in the second half, while Brazilian defender Marcelo sealed the win in the 72nd with a third goal for head coach Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

Los Blancos has remained unbeaten in their last five La Liga games, as the team settled to a 1-1 draw with cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday also at the Bernabeu. Ronaldo netted the opening goal eight minutes after the intermission before French winger Antoine Griezmann managed to equalize the count four minutes later.

Despite avoiding a loss, the defending La Liga champions have remained in the fourth spot of the Spanish top-flight table, a far 15 points below current league leaders and arch-rivals FC Barcelona.

Zidane will miss the services of Nacho Fernandez (muscle injury) and Jesus Vallejo (wound) in this match while team captain Sergio Ramos will be out as he serves a yellow card suspension.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Luca Bruno / AP Images

Juventus

The Old Lady is gunning for a seventh consecutive Serie A title this season. They are currently four points ahead of second-place Napoli in the Italian top-flight table with seven matchdays left in the season.

Juve defeated Benevento, 4-2, last Saturday on the road at Ciro Vigorito for their second straight win in the Serie A. It was a bounce-back win for head coach Massimiliano Allegri after the embarrassing loss to Real just four days before.

Argentine striker Paulo Dybala netted a hat trick against Benevento while Brazilian forward Douglas Costa contributed one goal to complete the squad’s four-goal haul.

Dybala is going to sit out this game versus Real Madrid due to an indirect card suspension after he was sent off in the second half of their first leg game. Federico Bernardeschi is also out with a knee injury.

Juventus forward Douglas Costa. Tullio M. Puglia / Getty Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via 101 Great Goals.

Real Madrid starting lineup (4-4-2 formation): Navas; Marcelo, Varane, Hakimi, Carvajal; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco; Ronaldo, Benzema.

Juventus starting lineup (4-3-2-1 formation): Buffon; De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Lichtsteiner; Marchisio, Khedira, Pjanic; Sandro, Costa; Higuain.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Bwin.

Real Madrid – 31/50

Juventus – 4/1

Draw – 13/4