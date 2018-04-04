‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Celebrates Four Years Today With Double Experience, Motif Loot

Daily and weekly quests will reward an additional box with materials and crafting items.

Players can earn double experience in The Elder Scrolls Online right now. The MMORPG is turning 4-years-old today and the extra experience is the perfect way to celebrate. Additionally, each daily and weekly quest completed will reward players with an extra Anniversary Gift Box full of helpful items. The anniversary event is active now until April 16 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Like previous birthday events in The Elder Scrolls Online, players can get started by visiting Chef Donolon. The chef can be found in Daggerfall, Davon’s Watch, and Vulkhel Guard. Players can pick up a free Jubilee Cake Voucher from the Crown Store to get directions to the chef’s location.

After speaking with the chef, the “Ache for Cake” quest will be available to players. Completing the quest will unlock the three-tiered Anniversary Jubilee Cake in a player’s memento collection. Using this memento will activate the 100 percent experience buff for two hours. The buff stacks with other experience buffs and can be reapplied infinitely during the event.

Players of The Elder Scrolls Online will also benefit from special loot during the event. Every daily or weekly quest completed will reward players with an Anniversary Gift Box in addition to the quest’s normal rewards. According to the official site, these boxes are guaranteed to contain common crafting materials and one rare crafting item like style items, motif pages, or Nirncrux items.

Bethesda

The Anniversary Gift Boxes also have a very rare chance to contain motif pages from the Clockwork City, select DLC dungeons, and Vvardenfell. The boxes are the only way to obtain the exclusive Worm Cult style pictured above.

Since its launch in 2014 on PC and in 2015 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, over 10 million players have explored Tamriel. The MMORPG welcomes regular paid content releases like the Dragon Bones dungeon DLC released this year and free updates. A new chapter is scheduled to release later this year that takes players to Summerset.

As the Inquisitr reported, the second chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online will release on May 21 on PC. The chapter releases on June 5 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players. Summerset includes the new region, jewelry crafting, and the Psijic Order including the new combat skill line.