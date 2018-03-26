Watch Albania Vs Norway Live Stream Online, TV Channel, Schedule, & Kick-Off Time

Monday’s international friendly fixture will see two European nations Albania and Norway squaring off against each other at Elbasan Arena. Fans can watch the Albania vs. Norway game online through the live-streaming link provided below.

Albania has not played any international games since their November 3-2 win over Turkey. With a lack of momentum, it will be difficult for them to come out of nowhere and face off against the in-form Norway side. Also, the hosts have only registered a single win in their last three international fixtures, which makes the road a lot more complicated.

Albania is placed at the 58th position in the FIFA World rankings with 557 points in their bag. After the World Cup qualifications, the home has looked poor in the international platform. However, they will surely take some positives from their last international win and will come out with guns blazing to stop the visitor’s march.

Meanwhile, Norway comes into this fixture following an emphatic 4-1 victory over Australia in Friday’s friendly fixture. Defender Tore Reginiussen was in score-sheet in the stellar win and was accompanied by the blistering hat-trick from striker Ola Kamara.

Although they have had a poor World Cup qualification campaign, the visitors are placed one place above their Monday’s opponent at in the FIFA World rankings having managed to earn 578 points. However, after registering a scintillating win against Australia in the last game, Norway is looking confident to register back to back international wins in the space of four days.

Trond Tandberg / Getty Images

The head-to-head face-off between these teams has been square at the moment. In the last four meetings, both the nations have shared one win each.

TV Channel And Schedule

In Albania, the game can be watched at SuperSport 2 Digitalb. And in Norway, TV 2 Norway and TV2 Sumo will air the game live. The rest of the fans can enjoy the game live online through the streaming link provided at the bottom.

Kick-Off Time for Albania vs Norway

The kick-off time for various regions are provided below.

Albania – 7 p.m., Monday

Norway – 7 p.m., Monday

U.K. – 6 p.m., Monday

U.S. – 2 p.m., Monday

Where To Watch Albania Vs. Norway Live Streaming

You can watch Albania vs Norway live online through bet365.