‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Makes A Huge Announcement About Her Future

Kailyn is making a big change in her life.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry made a huge announcement via her social media account this week. The mother-of-three has been busy taking a vacation with her co-star Leah Messer. The two have been having a blast in the ocean and relaxing on their kid-free trip. However, it seems that Kail has been thinking a lot about her future, as she shocked a lot of fans when she took to her Twitter account to reveal some big plans.

According to a March 7 report by OK! Magazine, Kailyn Lowry told her followers that she is planning to go back to school in the future. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kail graduated from college just last summer before welcoming her third son, Lux. It took Lowry many years to get her degree in communications, and now it seems that she’s planning a major career change.

When one Teen Mom 2 fan asked Kailyn Lowry if she was planning to return to school to be an RN, or a registered nurse, Lowry replied, “Yes Ma’am!!!” Fans were stunned by the reality star’s announcement, as she worked so hard to get her degree in communications from Delaware State College. Since graduating, Kail has written another book, started a podcast called Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, and even began her own YouTube show titled Kail and the Chaos. Her work obligations, along with raising three boys as a single mom, are leaving fans in awe of Kail, who is truly doing it all.

Going back to school ???????????? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 6, 2018

Teen Mom 2 fans will likely get to see more details into how Kailyn Lowry made the decision to return to school and why she is choosing to become an RN. The mother-of-three is known for being goal-oriented and career-driven and has spoken out in the past about how she tries to set goals for herself and works hard to achieve them. One of Kail’s goals has been to make $1 million by the time she is 30-years-old. It seems that if Lowry does go back to school, she’ll need some help from her baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, as well as the friends who have become her family over the years.

Teen Mom 2 is set to return to MTV with new episodes featuring Kailyn Lowry later this year.