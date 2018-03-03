Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson 2018: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Stars Nominated At Razzies, Future Projects Revealed

The pair is reportedly working on their new projects now.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson had their fair share of praises and criticisms when they portrayed the role of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, respectively, in the Fifty Shades movie series. While supportive fans were very satisfied with the pair’s performance, critics suggested that Jamie and Dakota still need to improve their acting skills. Recently, the Fifty Shades Freed lead stars got nominated as worst actor and actress in the recently-concluded 38th Golden Raspberry Awards, which is also popularly known as the Razzies.

USA Today reported that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson were among the nominees in the worst actor and actress categories. Fortunately, the Fifty Shades Freed lead stars did not bring home the awards. The news outlet shared that Tom Cruise got the worst actor trophy for his performance in the action-horror movie The Mummy, while Tyler Perry was named as the worst actress for the Boo 2, which is a crossdressing-themed film.

Kim Basinger, who portrayed the role of Elena ”Mrs. Robinson” Lincoln in Fifty Shades Freed, got the worst supporting actress award. Most fans are aware that the character of the 64-year-old American actress was the one who introduced Christian Grey to the sadism and masochism type of relationship. She also brought a lot of complications on the marriage of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson’s characters.

Aside from the From Here To Eternity actress, the Fifty Shades Darker movie was also named as the worst sequel during the 38th Razzies. The first sequel to the Fifty Shades of Grey movie beat other nominees namely, Transformers: The Last Knight, The Mummy, Baywatch, and Boo 2! The Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson-led film, however, was beaten by TheEmoji Movie in the worst picture category.

Fifty Shades Freed: BAD NEWS for Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson – AND Kim Basinger https://t.co/lyjP334nK5 — Aᴍʏ Gʀᴀʏ (@amypeck2011) March 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Jamie Dornan was quick to debunk the rumors claiming that there would be another sequel after Fifty Shades Freed.Cinema Blend shared the on-screen partner of Dakota Johnson hinted that he is not interested to do another installment after the third movie. The husband of Amelia Warner even said that having a fourth film is kind of impossible at this point.

”I don’t think there’s any chance. I mean, there’s no other books. Erika wrote the first two books from Christian’s perspective, but I guess we’ve already seen, done those films — the same stories — so they won’t do that again. Unless Erika keeps writing; but, Dakota and I, particularly me, are getting too old for this.”

Though there is a very slim chance to have another Fifty Shades movie, devoted followers of the 35-year-old Irish actor need not worry as he would be appearing in the upcoming Robin Hood: Origins and Borderland movies. The rumored girlfriend of Chris Martin, on the other hand, is currently working on the Bad Times at the El Royale film. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.