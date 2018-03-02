‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of March 5: Nikki Threatens Victor, JT Tempts Fate, Shick Heats Up

Next week on 'Y&R' there are big changes at Newman Enterprises, Lily betrays Victoria, and Abby and Dina are back in GC.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 5-9 reveal that treachery explodes in the faces of two schemers while a classic YR couple gets a new shot at romance. One boss cleans house while another scrambles to keep his secrets. A confession spills out, there’s a confirmed recast of a pivotal character, and two fan favorites return from exile to reclaim center stage. All this happens next week on Y&R from Monday, March 5 through Friday, March 9. Here’s what will happen.

Y&R Spoilers, Monday, March 5

As the week starts, JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) is in a tough position. Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) is pressuring him to get the goods on Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), but the investigator is so distracted by Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and his divorce from Mac Browning (Kelly Kruger) that he’s off his game.

Spoiler photos from next week show JT lifting fingerprints off a telephone at NE. It looks like JT is about to break the law himself and will use the prints to get into a Newman safe to look at files hoping to get the goods on The Mustache. But JT’s at risk because Young and Restless spoilers say he’s caught red-handed.

Also, on Monday, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) stands tight by Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) who is left reeling from the confirmation that Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) is definitely Christian’s bio-dad. Sharon moved Nick into her house at the ranch, and it won’t be long before they get close again.

#yr We both appreciate your support so much!! Thank you wonderful fans for the wine and chocolate treats you sent us. xo pic.twitter.com/QsU1Lg5Fdo — Amelia Heinle (@ameliamheinle) March 1, 2018

Young and the Restless Spoilers, Tuesday, March 6

On Tuesday, Y&R spoilers from Soap Central promise that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) makes a confession, but what is he confessing and to whom? Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) is always front and center on his mind, so maybe he’s upset that she’s been so obsessed lately with Nick.

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) remains outraged that Victor was hiding Chelsea Newman’s (Melissa Claire Egan) despicable secrets and lays down the law with her husband. She tells him that he’d better not keep any more big secrets or she will quit pretending their marriage is real.

Meanwhile, Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) is upset about work. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) has a frank talk with Lily about Victoria’s erratic and shady behavior. Ash asks Lily to keep her eyes open. Lily decides to take Ashley’s side in the feud when Vikki doesn’t let Lily take a planned day off work to be with family.

We are 25 days away from our 45th Anniversary! Get into the Anniversary spirit and tag #YR45 in your #YR posts! pic.twitter.com/KftUrqHAvN — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) March 1, 2018

Y&R Spoilers, Wednesday, March 7

Mid-week in Genoa City, Phyllis crosses a line. She warned Sharon not to prey on a distraught Nick and Phyllis thinks Nick’s other ex is taking advantage of his grief. Phyllis doesn’t want Sharon to get her claws on Christian or Nick. What does Phyllis do to try and get Nick to take a step back from Sharon?

Victoria makes a big move against Ashley this week as she and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) set Ashley up to look like she’s turning Newman Enterprises secrets over to Jabot. However, Vikki and Jack underestimated Victor and Ashley’s ability to figure out their scheme.

Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Jack and Ashley must put aside their differences for a moment when Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) calls them upset. She’s on a train in France, lost her nurse, and desperately needs help. Their mother’s crisis bonds the siblings for just a moment.

Cat's outta the bag! 🙂

Great to be back in Genoa City visiting and working with some old friends and many new friends on The Young and The Restless. Stay tuned!

@YandR_CBS #YR #blessed pic.twitter.com/1kOSNIWyS6 — David Scott Lago (@DavidSLago) February 27, 2018

Young and the Restless Spoilers, Thursday, March 8

On Thursday, YR spoilers tease that Jack extends Ashley an olive branch and tries to convince her to come back to Jabot. Ashley might consider it, except she knows he’s plotting against her with Vikki. Jack wants the feud done, but his scheme will soon blow up in his face.

Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) finds Dina and brings her home to Genoa City. Ordway is back from a couple of months of maternity leave. Abby heads to Crimson Lights to surprise Lily, and they bond over Lily taking Ashley’s side in the Jabot versus NE war. Abby won’t let her mom get cheated by Vikki.

At home, Lily and Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) bask in lovemaking. They’re enjoying the perks of reconciling but Lily also has her eye on revenge. She’s not forgotten that Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) almost ruined their lives with her lies about Cane. Hilary tries to get Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) to agree to be her baby daddy.

Y&R Spoilers, Friday, March 9

By the end of the week, Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Victor and Ashley figure out Victoria leaked the insider info to Jack. Vikki’s plot to get Ashley kicked out of Newman blows up, and Victor cleans house. He fires his daughter and hands Ashley the keys to the kingdom.

Vikki is stunned that her dad kicked her to the curb, but spoilers hint that’s not the only firing. Victor also fires JT since he’s in bed with Vikki and was working for the cops to bust The Mustache when he first came to town. This makes life rough on JT who needed the inside access to spy on Victor.

Other Y&R news includes the casting of Michael Mealor as Kyle Abbott who comes back to GC the week of the 45th-anniversary episode. Also, March Madness basketball takes its toll on CBS soaps. There will be no new episodes of Y&R or The Bold and the Beautiful on Thursday, March 15 and Friday, March 16.

Catch up now on new YR scoop on the social worker that wants to take Christian from Nick, why Victor may fight for custody of his grandson, and who is back for JT's rumored funeral this month. There will be no new episodes of Y&R or The Bold and the Beautiful on Thursday, March 15 and Friday, March 16 due to March Madness basketball.