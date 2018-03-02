Maisie Sly: The Deaf Six-Year-Old British Girl Who May Win An Oscar For ‘The Silent Child’

Maisie Sly is a profoundly deaf six-year-old from England who stars alongside Rachel Shenton in 'The Silent Child' and who could become the youngest ever Oscar winner.

If Hollywood can make dreams come true then Maisie Sly may just be in dreamland after Oscars night. Maisie is a profoundly deaf six-year-old girl from Britain, and she will be walking the red carpet on Sunday right alongside Hollywood’s elite. Maisie, who was born deaf, plays a starring role in a British short film, The Silent Child, which is a hot tip for the Best Short Film Oscar. Maisie stars alongside Rachel Shenton who also wrote the film after her father went deaf. Maisie is already in Hollywood with her family and is looking forward to her big night out with Hollywood A-listers.

As reported by the Daily Mail, The Silent Child sees Maisie star as Libby, a deaf child born to a hearing family who struggles to cope with their daughter’s deafness. Shenton plays a social worker who helps Libby to break out of her isolated life by teaching her sign language. Maisie’s performance has been widely praised by the critics, her performance is enchanting and her performance has been hailed as “magnetic” and “brilliant.”

If The Silent Child wins an Oscar, Maisie Sly would become the youngest ever Oscar winner, a record currently held by Tatum O’Neill for her performance in the 1973 movie Paper Moon.

Maisie has been in Hollywood with her family for a few days already and is enjoying her moment in the spotlight. As reported by ITV News, Maisie has picked out a mint green dress for the Oscars ceremony, and she is looking forward to her big night.

As you might imagine, Maisie’s family are incredibly proud of her. Maisie’s father, Gilson Sly, admits that watching the film was “incredibly emotional,” but says that Maisie is far from overwhelmed by her red carpet treatment, in fact, she has taken it all in her stride.

“Watching the film was incredibly emotional, we both feel so proud of Maisie and how she has taken it all in her stride and stayed the same person.” “Maisie was pretty cool about the nomination, it’s her natural way. I’m not too sure there are many six-year-old girls that fully understand the magnitude of Oscars.”

Meet the @SilentChildFilm 6 year old super star Maisie Sly, the profoundly deaf actor from Swindon is heading to the Oscars too she’s nominated alongside @overton54 @RachelShenton – they told me shining a spotlight on disability is already winning #TheSilentChildOscars90 @5_News pic.twitter.com/qb5jEoLJYD — Minnie Stephenson (@MinnieSteph5) February 27, 2018

Of course, Maisie Sly’s story is charming, but that doesn’t detract from the deeper message presented by The Silent Child, a point not lost on Maisie’s family. The Silent Child makes clear that, given the right support, deaf children can achieve absolutely anything in life, and Maisie Sly clearly demonstrates that point.