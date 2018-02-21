Reports also suggest that the couple is not is planning to have a baby anytime soon.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are two of the most popular singers of their generations. Before they confirmed their relationship, the estranged partners of Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert have already been considered as icons in America’s music industry. This is also one of the main reasons why Gwen and Blake were tapped to become coaches on The Voice, which is a four-time Emmy Award-winning singing competition in the United States.

Recently, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that fans will surely see Blake Shelton at Summerfest 2018. The news outlet claimed that Gwen Stefani’s beau will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 6. Other artists who are gracing the event include Shawn Mendes, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Logic, Florida Georgia Line, Dave Matthews Band, Journey, Def Leppard, Halsey, and Imagine Dragons.

This is the third time that Blake Shelton was invited to perform at the annual music event. In fact, the performer also appeared at Summerfest 2016, which was his first show after news about his divorce from Miranda Lambert broke. At the time, the 41-year-old country singer performed many of his popular songs, including “‘Kiss My Country A**,” “Mine Would Be You,” and “Some Beach.”

Tickets for Summerfest 2018 will be available for purchase starting March 3 at the Summerfest box office. It remains to be seen if Blake Shelton will bring Gwen Stefani to the event. Hence, avid followers of the couple should wait for their confirmation.

Meanwhile, reports about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton “trying for a baby” have reignited after the No Doubt songstress stepped out wearing an oversized sweater earlier this week. The Daily Mail shared that the ex-partner of Gavin Rossdale was spotted running errands with son Apollo in Beverly Hills, California. Although there was no visible growing baby bump during the recent sighting, some fans cannot help but guess that the “Hollaback Girl” singer could possibly be hiding a baby bump.

While it is not impossible to happen, an unnamed insider told Us Weekly that the couple is not planning to have a baby anytime soon. Although Shelton wants to “have his own children” in the near future, he still respects his girlfriend’s decision to focus more on other important things.

“He is completely at peace with the prospect of not having any biological children of his own,” the same source claimed.

Neither of the two popular musicians has confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, fans should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!