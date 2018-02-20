Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo 2018: Couple Used To Be Athletes; Reporter Says Sorry To ‘DOTS’ Actor, Park Bo Gum

The Song-Song couple was sent to various sports competitions when they were younger.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have decided to stay away from the limelight since they tied the knot in October 2017. Despite this, the couple remains to be one of the most talked about pairings until today. In fact, recent reports suggest most fans are not aware that the Descendants of the Sun stars were previously active in the field of ice skating.

AllKpop shared that both Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo used to compete in various ice skating competitions when they were younger. The news outlet claimed that the Full House actress had performed as a figure ice skater several years ago. Aside from modeling and acting, the wife of Song Joong Ki used to be very active in sports also. This explains why the 36-year-old South Korean sweetheart had been asked to flaunt her skills in ice skating in various commercials and drama series.

Song Joong Ki, for his part, had also been sent to several ice skating contests before. The Descendants of the Sun actor even hoped to become a part of the national team that would compete in the Winter Olympics. The publication revealed that the husband of Song Hye Kyo had also competed against football star Lee Ho Seok.

If Song Hye Kyo had many experiences in figure ice skating, Song Joong Ki used to be a short track athlete. However, the 32-year-old South Korean superstar had to give up his dream of becoming a professional ice skater after he got injured when he was in junior high school. The Descendants of the Sun had spent a total of 10 years in skating.

Meanwhile, Ace Showbiz reported that a Los Angeles Times reporter has apologized to Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum recently. The news outlet claimed that David Wharton said sorry to Song Hye Kyo’s husband and his close pal after he mistook them as a gay couple. The writer received major backlash after he tweeted a photo of Domino’s pizza box.

“3 things about Domino’s in South Korea – it’s pretty damn good, it’s pretty damn expensive ($25 plus for a large) and the box features a gay couple for Valentine’s Day,” David Wharton wrote on his post. The said tweet has enraged a lot of fans. This, then, prompted the LA Times reporter to delete his post and post an apology to Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum.

“Apologies for previous tweet re: Domino’s box. Mistook what the image represented.”

The two actors have yet to respond to David Wharton’s explanation. For starters, the Descendants of the Sun actor and Park Bo Gum are very close because they treat each other as brothers. The pair was previously rumored to be dating because of their sweetness towards one another. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo!