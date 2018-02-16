Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Divorce: Couple Revealed To Have Signed $225M Prenup, ‘Radar’ Reports

The couple announced their separation and their prenup agreement surfaced. Reportedly, the contract was signed to protect the 'Friends' star's multimillion fortune.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux made a shocking announcement on Thursday. The couple who were married for two and a half years have officially parted ways.

In a joint statement sent to The Associated Press by publicist Stephen Huvane, Jen and Justin relayed that their decision to go their separate ways was a mutual decision that they lovingly made at the end of last year.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

It was added that the pair publicly announced their separation to convey only the truth and avoid further speculations and false reports.

Now, as Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux confirm their divorce, Radar Online reported that the couple will not be splitting their fortune because they have signed a prenup agreement to protect the Friends star’s fortune that was said to worth $200 million.

In the report, a source supposedly told Radar that Theroux “hated that he was marrying someone who has massive fortune that had to be protected.” The actor was said to have a net worth of just $20 million, a measly amount compared to his wife’s.

The informant further disclosed that it would be difficult for The Leftovers actor to contest the agreement because prior to his marriage to Aniston, they allegedly had a long and intense discussion regarding their prenup contract.

In any case, Radar Online previously divulged that Jennifer and Justin got into a nasty fight in December last year and this ended their relationship for good. The duo had a huge argument in their Bel-Air mansion and the fight spiraled out of control.

After the incident, the couple spent two and a half months apart. Then again, it should be noted that this information was never confirmed by any of the parties involved.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got married in August 2015. They never had kids and the last time that they were spotted together in public was when they visited Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a New Year getaway trip.

Finally, Jen celebrated her 49th birthday last weekend and Justin was noticeably absent in the occasion, this was surely a telling sign that they have indeed broken up.