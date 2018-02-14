‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Reveals He’s Single After Co-Stars Mocked Him For Rocking The Cradle

Madison Hildebrand has shared his life with Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles viewers for the past 10 years on and off. Hildebrand is one of the only stars of the show who has chosen to take a break from the franchise to focus on himself. However, Madison decided to return for the previous season of the show, and it sounds like he had plenty of new things to share. On the season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles that just ended, Hildebrand announced that he was returning with a boyfriend in hand. While Madison has tried to date before, this one appeared to be a great man for him.

While filming the show last year, Madison made sure to introduce him to his family and asked his young boyfriend, Cody, to move in with him. Everything appeared to be going well with them, but it sounds like the relationship fell apart last month. The last time Madison posted a photo of them together was early January, and now Hildebrand is confirming the news. According to a new Instagram post, Madison Hildebrand reveals he’s now single and says that Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to reveal his relationship status.

“I feel that the time is now for me to acknowledge my current relationship status… Well, I’m #backonthemarket…In other words, my relationship #felloutofescrow,” Madison revealed on Instagram.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star was actually mocked by his co-stars for having a much younger boyfriend. It wasn’t something that Madison Hildebrand focused on during the season, as he simply mentioned that he was indeed dating a much younger man but that he was happy. In his Instagram post, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles didn’t reveal what had gone wrong in their relationship, but he did reveal that his relationship fell out of escrow. It sounds like Madison is back on the market, but he may not be ready to jump into a relationship. However, his Valentine’s Day post does reveal that he believes in love. He may just need to find the right man for him. Perhaps this could be his storyline on the next season of the show.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will return for an 11th season next year, but Madison hasn’t revealed whether he will be back on the show.