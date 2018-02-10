‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lauren And Victor Seal A Deal, Chelsea’s Prison Threat & JT-Victoria Fight

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, February 12, reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) will drop a major bombshell on Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). He will admit that he knows about her Alexandra West scam. Chelsea will try to explain why she did it, but Victor refuses to listen. He tells her that if she pulls another scam, he’ll have her arrested.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Nick (Joshua Morrow)will frustrate Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) as he refuses to see Chelsea for what she is. They won’t find anything behind Adam’s nameplate, so Nick assumes that means that Chelsea is innocent. Of course, Phyllis won’t see it that way. Nick promises Phyllis he will talk to Chelsea and press her for honest answers.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea tells Nick that the text messages were from an angry retailer. She admits that she has been hard to read lately, but promises she will be more present. Chelsea will claim she has been trying to figure out why Adam left behind the money. She will promise to be more honest with Nick. Of course, the Y&R viewers know that she is lying through her teeth.

Back at Jabot, Jack (Peter Bergman) will tell Phyllis and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) that he hired someone to replace Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack will admit that he had to shell out a lot of money for the new executive. Gloria (Judith Chapman) will agree that she is worth every penny.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will stop by to chat with Traci (Beth Maitland) about Colleen. They will remember Colleen on her birthday. When Traci steps away, J.T. takes a call from Victoria. When Victoria finds out where J.T. is, she wants him to find out what Ashley is up to. Of course, J.T. won’t feel comfortable doing that on Colleen’s birthday. He will suggest today is not the best day to pump Traci for information. He will hang up with Victoria and say goodbye to Traci.

Victor will give Lauren a briefcase containing the money Chelsea stole. He will inform her, he researched and found the hacker. He was able to get her money back. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor tells Lauren she can have the money, as long as she drops the case and doesn’t ask questions about the hacker. He will assure her that the thief promised they would never do this again.

Lauren meets with Phyllis about her meeting with Victor. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis vows that she won’t let Chelsea get away with this. She explains that, for her, this goes beyond business. Nick is involved, and they share a child. She will take Chelsea down, with or without, Lauren’s help.

Victoria will confront J.T. about his meltdown on the phone. Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. thinks Victoria is making a big deal out of nothing. They end up in a huge fight, bringing up old issues.

Love and Romance is in the air next week at #YR! pic.twitter.com/LVeVLQOCqp — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 9, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that J.T. suspects that Victoria isn’t over Billy (Jason Thompson) and he’s her rebound. Of course, Victoria will shut that notion down. They end up apologizing to each other. They both want their relationship to work.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.