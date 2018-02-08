‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of February 12: New Man For Hilary, Devon Learns A Shocker

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 12 reveal that big surprises on the way for the Genoa City residents. News faces will pop into GC, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) will renew their vows, and a Devon (Bryton James) discovers a juicy secret. It looks like a great week ahead on Young and the Restless.

Things will continue to heat up between Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Young and the Restless spoilers state that Phyllis will continue to dig for more evidence against Chelsea. She’s confident that Chelsea is the thief and she plans on proving it.

According to Soap Opera News, Jack (Peter Bergman) will gloat to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) about his newest Jabot hire. Sitara Hewitt will debut as Helen Wallace on Tuesday, February 13. It sounds like it will be a short stint, but Young and the Restless could bring her back at a later date.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane and Lily will renew their vows. They will recommit their lives to each other. Lily will share a tender moment with Sam. It won’t be long until she wants to adopt the infant.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) doesn’t want to share Newman Enterprises with Ashley anymore. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that she decides to push her former stepmom out. However, Ashley will let her know she isn’t going anywhere. It’s going to get really ugly between them.

Today on #YR, Victor makes an unexpected alliance, Lauren receives unsettling news, and Devon and Hilary share a charged moment. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/kxrKQjwkof pic.twitter.com/3FCEdtJZbN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 1, 2018

According to Soap Opera News, Damion Poiter joined Young and the Restless. He supposedly will play Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) new love interest. It could force Devon to admit he wants his ex-wife back.

As for Devon, he will have own share of drama during the week of February 12. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he discovers a buried secret. It sounds like he might stumble upon Christian’s paternity bombshell. It doesn’t make sense to why Devon would learn the scoop, but stranger things has happened on Y&R. The last thing he would want to do is to make Chelsea’s life more complicated.

Today on #YR, Ashley and Victoria's power play continues, while Sharon reveals a big secret. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/dCaKo4NrEC pic.twitter.com/FcfxeKTe53 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 6, 2018

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.