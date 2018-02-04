Angelina Jolie Takes Shiloh Jolie-Pitt To Annie Awards, Gets ‘Too Thin’ Slams For Sleeveless Style With Slit

Angelina Jolie hasn’t lacked for a date to red carpet events in the wake of her split from Brad Pitt. Jolie has become famed for taking one or more of her six kids to award ceremonies, film premieres, and other galas. On Saturday, Angelina was escorted by two of her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, to the Annie Awards.

Jolie stunned by wearing a gown with a sleeveless wrap top and thigh-high slit. The Daily Mail reported that Angelina’s revealing style was designed to show off her long legs while also baring her arms.

“Silver siren! Angelina Jolie shows off her long legs in shimmering gown at 45th Annual Annie Awards in Los Angeles.”

Angelina opted for nude stiletto heels, glittering earrings, and large rings to complement her outfit for the Annie Awards, which are designed to honor achievements in animation. Jolie wore her hair loose, and her red lipstick matched the red carpet.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wears Suit, Wrongly Identified As Brad Pitt’s & Angelina Jolie’s Son

Shiloh, age 11, was erroneously identified by the Daily Mail as Angelina’s son. However, as the Inquisitr reported, Angelina’s and Brad Pitt’s daughter and first biological child has been described by Jolie as preferring to wear “boys’ everything.”

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wears a suit to accompany her mom Angelina Jolie to red carpet events. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP Images

At the Annie Awards, Shiloh wore a black suit. Her 13-year-old sister Zahara chose a black shirt and pants. Jolie has defended Shiloh’s style preferences, calling them fascinating and telling Reuters that kids “should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them.”

Just Jared reported that the 2018 Annie Awards ceremony was held at Royce Hall on February 3 in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie was joined by two of her kids at the #AnnieAwards tonight to celebrate the best in animation! https://t.co/PkwriDwRZr — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 4, 2018

Angelina attended the Annie Awards because of her producing contributions to the animated movie, The Breadwinner. The film tells the story of a young girl in Afghanistan during the Taliban era. Jolie’s producing skills resulted in the Annie Awards honors.

Angelina Jolie Faces Backlash Over Sleeveless Style, Sparks Health Concerns

But the comments on the photos and story included slams for erroneously identifying Shiloh as a boy as well as a backlash over Angelina’s revealing style choices.

“Shiloh is a girl! Sloppy journalism….[Angelina Jolie,] wear something with long sleeves, this looks awful.”

Several readers also commented on Jolie’s slender figure. One called her “too thin,” while another pleaded for someone to give Angelina a burger.

As the Inquisitr reported, Jolie has sparked concern over her weight loss in the wake of her split from Brad Pitt. The stress of the breakup from Pitt allegedly caused Angelina to eat less.

Celebrity Insider quoted a source who claimed that Jolie is headed for a “meltdown.” The mom of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been dealing with the alleged strain of the divorce from Brad while pursuing her career in film.

As a result, the insider said that Angelina is overdoing it, causing her friends to be concerned. Jolie reportedly feels as if she “needs to be everything to everyone: a full-time mom, human rights activist, UN spokesperson, glamorous actress, director, and producer.”