‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Next Two Weeks: Nathan’s Funeral Plus Friz Wedding Plans

General Hospital spoilers for the two weeks from Monday, February 5 through Friday, February 16 reveal that Nathan is laid to rest, the mystery of the Traitor continues as no one has figured out who is Heinrik Faison (except for GH viewers) and Jason and Drew continue investigating their pasts. The next two weeks are the thick of February sweeps and plans for the Friz wedding are underway but are complicated by an act of God and a stunning revelation that could mean the pair won’t make it down the aisle. Here’s what is coming for the next two weeks.

GH Spoilers, Monday, February 5

As the week starts, Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) confides in Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) about the massive secret he’s keeping about his childhood with Drew Cain (Billy Miller). Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) pushes Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) not to give up on love with Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco), but Jason knows that he needs to move on with his life. Ava Jerome (Maura West) can’t help but make trouble, and Sam confesses. Will she come clean to her husband about kissing her ex?

Also on Monday, Max Gail debuts in the recast role of Mike Corbin, Sonny’s dad.

70s TV icon Max Gail debuts as Mike Corbin on General Hospital. Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

General Hospital Spoilers, Tuesday, February 6

On Tuesday, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) deepen their bond. Could this complicate his love life? Julian Jerome (William deVry) is annoyed by the pressures of the Charles Street development. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) team up for a plan. Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) is in town and doesn’t like that Drew and Sam got hitched. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) continues her investigation into the elusive traitor.

GH Spoilers, Wednesday, February 7

Mid-week sees Julian saying no to an offer, but the pressure won’t let up anytime soon. Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) is intent on winning the mayor’s race, and his words will have a long-reaching impact. Peter August, aka Heinrik Faison (Wes Ramsey), runs into Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) who is sickened by the role she played in the death of Nathan West (Ryan Paevey). Peter offers support as his scheme continues undetected. Alexis asks Sam for help with her mayoral campaign against Ned.

General Hospital Spoilers, Thursday, February 8

On Thursday, GH spoilers reveal that Anna is in denial about the mystery surrounding Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and his death. One person that’s thrilled by Faison’s passing is Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) who nabbed the psycho’s brain for his research. Sam asks Jason for a favor, and he usually does what she asks. Drew is troubled and pushes back. This could be about Sam’s confession about kissing Jason on New Year’s. Drew wants answers about his past but wants to preserve his present too.

GH Spoilers, Friday, February 9

As next week closes, General Hospital spoilers reveal that it’s the day of Nathan’s sad funeral. Brytni Sarpy is back as Valerie Spencer for the event. The Friz wedding draws closer, according to She Knows Soaps and Franco has a moment with Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) that makes Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) uncomfortable. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) offers support to Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) at the funeral, and Lulu’s world is rocked.

Also, next week on General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) vows to change things, Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) is happy for a moment, and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) catches Anna off guard. Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) comes to see Carly, and Sonny invites his dad and girlfriend back to Port Charles. Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) is played for a fool, and Danny Morgan (TK Weaver) interrupts Drew’s plans.

General Hospital Spoilers, Monday, February 12

Upcoming spoilers for the following week reveal that Julian throws someone a bone to shut them down. Finn needs some legal advice, but why? Drew corners Franco with questions but this could be about his upcoming marriage to Drew’s baby mama or their shared childhood. Franco finds out soon both of them were abused by his mom’s boyfriend. Anna and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) commiserate over the loss of Nathan West and the trouble Faison brought to town.

GH Spoilers, Tuesday, February 13

The latest General Hospital spoilers tease that Drew learns something new about his missing past that troubles him but much remains hidden. Jake Webber (Hudson West) puts his biological father Jason on the spot. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) takes Jason’s advice to heart when it comes to dealing with pregnant schemer Nelle. Ava is concerned, as she continues to suspect the worst about Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) and Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin).

With her insecurities (potentially) behind her, has Ava found a path forward with Griffin? #GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/8xfxQpeMhr — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 5, 2018

General Hospital Spoilers, Wednesday, February 14

Mid-week reveals that Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is still in Port Charles and he helps out Kiki with an important matter. On Valentine’s Day, Ava looks forward to a romantic evening with Griffin. Curtis has a romantic surprise for his sweetie Jordan. Sonny and Carly reminisce about the good times and the bad as they toast the romantic holiday. Sam goes off on Jason for his actions that impacted Drew. Jason is shocked by her vitriol.

GH Spoilers, Thursday, February 15

As the week draws to a close, Alexis is a ball of nerves over the mayoral race. Finn is a constant support, but should Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva), and Anna worry these two are getting too close? Ava is her own worst enemy and lashes out at Griffin. Anna goes to see Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) to pick his brains about Faison and the Traitor. GH spoilers tease that it will be a while yet before anyone in Port Charles realizes that Peter is the culprit everyone is looking for but can’t find.

Catch up on the latest ABC soap scoop on the murder mystery coming in February sweeps, the rumored return of Jonathan Jackson, the fallout from Faison and Nathan’s deaths, and the steamy new love triangle coming soon to Port Charles. Tune into ABC every day for new GH episodes and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers.