‘GTA 6’: Rockstar Might Finally Announce Next ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Title Later This Year

As the fifth anniversary of GTA V and GTA Online looms closer, Grand Theft Auto fans and news outlets following the franchise predict that Rockstar will release a public announcement about GTA VI by the end of the year.

According to Christian Today, Rockstar has released a new GTA title every four years in the past. However, that pattern was broken after the release of GTA 5, which debuted five years after GTA 4.

Due to the broken timeline in GTA installments, it is almost impossible to predict when the next title will be released. Still, many believe that the video game publisher will give its loyal fans some information about GTA VI later this year to mark the fifth anniversary of GTA V’s release.

GTA VI Tease In 2018

Currently, Rockstar doesn’t seem too preoccupied with keeping the GTA franchise’s past timeline. The New York-based video game developer seems to be more focused on producing a game that will please its fans — regardless of when it will be released.

However, Rockstar may decide to update GTA fans on the development of the sixth installment and give the public a hint about its release date this year. Multiple sites speculate that the video game publisher will at least give fans a sneak peek of GTA 6 within the year.

If Rockstar does decide to give fans a taste of GTA 6, it will probably be at the E3 games conference this year, speculates the Mirror. The conference will be held in Los Angeles from June 12 to June 14.

GTA 6 Release Date Prediction By Respected Analyst

According to Michael Pachter, Rockstar will not release GTA VI anytime soon. Pachter predicts that the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto will likely be released in 2022.

Rockstar’s current focus on Red Dead Redemption 2 and possibly even Red Dead Redemption Online may be pushing the timeline for GTA 6 back, said the reputable gaming analyst. Pachter speculates that Rockstar will make an announcement regarding GTA 6 in 2020 with an estimated release date of 2021. However, as Rockstar may delay the release date, GTA 6 could very well come out by 2022.

Grand Theft Auto fans have enjoyed GTA V and GTA Online since their release almost half a decade ago. However, loyal Rockstar fans are craving for another installment of the franchise. Unfortunately, the gaming company has kept mum about GTA’s next title. 2018 may be the year that Rockstar breaks its silence.