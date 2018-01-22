‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Faison And Nathan’s Fate In February Sweeps Revealed [Spoilers]

General Hospital spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal stunning new information. It now appears that both Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) and Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) will die during February sweeps and the inside info comes directly from one of the GH actors. Soap fans are still reeling from the confirmation of Paevey’s departure and Genie Francis’ demotion to recurring status and now this shocker. With Faison’s death, it means the end of yet another great ABC soap villain.

Traitor Wants The “Good Son” Dead

GH spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) will be face to face with her worst nightmare on Tuesday when she sees Faison kidnapped her and stashed her in the stables on Spoon Island. Watch the promo video below to see Faison scream at her in a rage because she kept his son Nathan from him. As Liesl told Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Faison would be obsessed with Nathan although he cared nothing for his other son Heinrich, aka Peter August (Wes Ramsey).

Now that Heinrich, aka The Traitor, knows Faison has another son, he’ll step up his revenge plan. Peter is still pretending to be a good guy and staying under the radar as the COO of Aurora Media, but he’s got henchmen in Port Charles doing his dirty work and are looking for Faison and plotting to take out Nathan, too. Liesl said that Heinrich idolized Faison even though he rejected the boy but the two had a falling out over the Drew and Jason scheme. Peter will be jealous of Nathan and wants him dead.

Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest, on sale now! pic.twitter.com/Dd51ToeRRW — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) January 19, 2018

Anders Hove Reveals Faison’s Death

Fans now know that Nathan will die since Paevey’s exit is confirmed. Now, General Hospital spoilers from the latest Soaps in Depth have an interview with Anders Hove, the actor that plays Faison, and he seemed to foretell his character’s death. Hove mentioned how long he’s played the role (more than 27 years) and said it might be time “to pass on the torch” implying that he’s done playing the villain on GH. Another hint from Hove was when he said that Faison “can’t go on forever.”

As for how Faison dies, Hove indicated that it might be protecting his newfound son Nathan. Hove said that Faison always wanted a son (although he never cared for Heinrich) and said in the interview that finding out about Nathan will “soften him up somehow.” But Hove also said the “love for his son” will “come in his way,” and this implies that Faison could sacrifice himself to save Nathan. Everyone worried about Faison as a threat to Nathan, but Peter is the real danger.

Peter Wants His Brother Dead

General Hospital spoilers promise that Peter had plenty of chances to kill his dad Faison but never did because he worships him. Remember that Liesl told Anna how Faison rejected and ignored the boy. That’s pretty bad, but when Peter finds out that Faison loves and respects Nathan, he’ll go off the rails. Soon, Anna is taken captive and so is Nathan because the Traitor is trying to lure out his dad. The plan works, and Faison shows himself, but then everything goes awry.

GH spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) race to save the day but are too late to save Nathan. Peter wants Nathan dead and shoots in a jealous rage over their shared dad. But then things take a turn, and Faison sacrifices himself to save Nathan, but this angers Peter further, so he shoots Nathan too. The latest GH promo shows Nathan in the ER and the latest spoilers and rumors say he will die at the hospital while Faison is DOA.

It seems that Faison’s final act is one of love when he tries (but fails) to save Nathan. That won’t erase his decades of evil, but at least it’s a spectacular end to one of GH‘s best all-time villains. Catch up now on the latest scoop on the hot new Jason-Kim-Julian love triangle, Drew’s secret wife that messes up his marriage to Sam, and all the action for the rest of January. Watch ABC every day to see new GH episodes and check back often for all the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.