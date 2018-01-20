Many fans are still waiting for the announcement on The Winds of Winter novel’s official release. However, George R.R. Martin has been very good at keeping details under wraps that fans remain clueless about the things to expect in the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book up to this writing. Now, new rumors are claiming that the New Mexican writer could possibly launch the highly anticipated book on his 70th birthday.

It has been seven years since the latest installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series was released. George R.R. Martin revealed in 2011 that he already started working on The Winds of Winter. However, the veteran author has been giving fans vague spoilers about the much-awaited novel that pushed fans to formulate their own theories.

In July 2017, George R.R. Martin hinted, through his LiveJournal blog, that The Winds of Winter is likely to come out in “late 2018 or early 2019” after countless delays. However, the brain behind the famous Game of Thrones series did not reveal the exact date. He also debunked the claims saying that he stopped writing “for some nefarious reason.”

“I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that’s all I care to say.”

Since George R.R. Martin failed to mention the exact release date, some fans cannot help but speculate about the book’s official launch. Recently, Strand Bookstore listed The Winds of Winter book’s release date as September 6. Daily Express reported that the upcoming sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series was included in the bookstore’s “20 New Books To Look Forward to in the New Year” list.

However, avid followers of the series got confused after Strand Bookstore deleted the mysterious date and replaced it with “The Winds of Winter by George R.R. Martin (fingers crossed!).” Though some fans believe that it could be the novel’s official release date, some say that it could be just a mistake. This also sparked speculations that The Winds of Winter might be launched on GRRM’s 70th birthday, which is on Sept. 20.

While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that George R.R. Martin has yet to confirm or deny these rumors about The Winds of Winter. Hence, devoted followers of the A Song of Ice and Fire series should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, George R.R. Martin’s co-writers previously revealed the main reason why he has been very slow in writing The Winds of Winter. In an interview with Insider last year, Elio García and Linda Antonsson said that GRRM’s hectic schedule prevents him from completing the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book. Linda even told the publication that there are times when the veteran author, himself, loses interest in his own material, which causes delays.

“As the books have become increasingly complicated, there have [also] been increasing demands on his time. With the attention from ‘Game of Thrones’ publicity [and] all these other things, it’s certainly true that he has a lot of irons in the fire.”

George R.R. Martin has yet to respond to these claims. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about The Winds of Winter!