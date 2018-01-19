‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Thaao Penghlis Not Leaving Salem Despite Andre’s Murder

Days of our Lives may have lost one of its most colorful characters when Andre DiMera was shockingly murdered. However, that doesn’t mean that actor Thaao Penghlis is leaving the show. In fact, it looks like Thaao will be staying on the DOOL payroll for a while, and fans are wondering why.

According to a Jan. 19 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, although Andre DiMera is no longer living, he won’t be gone from Salem. In fact, Days of our Lives viewers will see that Andre will continue to pop up around town, and will be seen in a series of dreams and visions in those who knew him best. It seems Abigail, the unfortunate person who will find Andre’s dead body, will be heavily plagued with visions of Andre, which could lead to clues about how may have murdered him.

There will be a long line of suspects in the murder investigation. The latest Days of our Lives news reveals that Andre’s family members like Stefan O. DiMera, Chad DiMera, Kate Roberts, and Abigail Deveraux will all be suspects, as well as others such as Anna Dimera, Gabi Hernandez, and Vivian Alamain. Hope and Rafe will have a tough job ahead of them as they try to put the pieces together and solve the murder, and it seems an unusual murder weapon could help them to find the culprit.

In addition to Andre’s death, many Days of our Lives viewers believe that Thaao Penghlis will return as his former character, Tony DiMera, the twin brother of Andre. While Tony and Andre never got along, it seems that if Tony is still alive and headed back to Salem that he would likely be the top suspect for the Salem police department. If Tony were to return to the show it seems Thaao wouldn’t be out of a job, and fans wouldn’t be losing yet another member of the DiMera family, as the losses of Stefano and EJ DiMera are still fresh in viewers’ minds.

It seems only time will tell if Thaao Penghlis will be sticking around for the long run even though his character, Andre DiMera, has been killed off. Tune in to Days of our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC to find out how it all plays out.