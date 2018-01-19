‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Turns To Stefan For Comfort, Pair Become Close As Chad Grows Suspicious

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail’s relationship with Stefan is about to grow. The pair started off on the wrong foot, with Stefan making a grand entrance into Salem and revealing that he was the son of Stefano DiMera and Chad’s half-brother. Stefan also revealed he would be taking over as CEO of DiMera Enterprises, angering the other members of the family.

Abigail and Stefan continue to find themselves in awkward and close encounters with one another. However, after Andre DiMera’s shocking murder, it seems that Abigail’s relationship with Stefan may change. According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) lean on Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher) during the stressful time.

The latest Days of Our Lives spoilers also suggest that Abigail will see a softer side of Stefan, and she’ll realize that he is not the arrogant monster she originally believed him to be. Abby and Stefan’s friendship will continue to grow, and there will be at least one Salem citizen who won’t be thrilled by the new connection they share. Abigail’s husband, Chad DiMera, played by actor Billy Flynn, will likely become very suspicious of his brother Stefan’s intentions when it comes to Abby. Chad may need to keep an eye on his wife while she’s around Stefan, who has already confessed to his mother, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), that he has a peaked interest in Abigail, but promised not to let his affection for her ruin the pair’s devilish plans.

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Andre was working with Vivian to scheme behind the backs of Chad, Kate, and Abigail. However, he was really being double crossed by Vivian and Stefan. Andre’s involvement with the enemy may be what leads to his shocking death, and it will be Abigail who finds him dead on the floor of his office. It seems that everyone will be a suspect, including all the members of the DiMera family, Abigail, Stefan, and Chad included.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.