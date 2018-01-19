‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cancellation: Jim Parsons Reacts To CBS Show’s Possible Ending In Season 12

The Big Bang Theory coming to an end after Season 10 had been a hot topic for a long time. But since the hit CBS show was picked up for Season 11 and Season 12, it finally slammed all the exit rumors. However, new reports revealed that the popular American television sitcom might not go past the 12th season, and Jim Parsons reacts to the new claim.

The Big Bang Theory lead actors, Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), and Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter) signed another three-year contract back in 2014 to continue their characters until Season 10. Since the three main stars didn’t renew their contracts at the moment they were expected to do so, talks about The Big Bang Theory Season 10 being the last installment started to swirl.

Kunal Nayyar, who plays Rajesh Koothrappali on the show, revealed to E! News in 2016 that his contract only goes until Season 10. He then shared that he had no idea what was the status of the show at the time, saying, “To be completely honest, I know people are gonna want to know what happens after season 10. I don’t know what’s going to happen.” Understandably, his statement started concerns from loyal fans and also ignited more exit speculations.

Then viewers finally had a sigh of relief after The Big Bang Theory was officially picked up for two more seasons. Unfortunately, talks about a possible exit never really die down despite the good news. In fact, rumor has it that The Big Bang Theory Season 12 will be the show’s last and final installment.

Jim Parsons recently shared his thoughts on whether The Big Bang Theory Season 12 is indeed the end. During the Young Sheldon press conference that was part of the Television Critics Association tour last week, the 44-year-old actor addressed the issue.

Although Jim Parsons didn’t deny the possibility of the show’s ending, he shared that there were no talks about it at all, saying “It’s really getting into a very individual state of how does everybody feel, and whatever. And that includes the writers, who we’ve not had a major discussion with yet. There hasn’t been a cast and producer discussion about the future of our show.”

The funny actor then said that whatever the outcome is, he fully enjoyed all The Big Bang Theory seasons and felt really lucky to be a part of it.