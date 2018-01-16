‘Little People, Big World:’ Tori Roloff Posts Adorable Pics Of Jackson’s New Toothy Grin

Little People, Big World fans have been in love with Jackson Roloff since the day he was born, and it’s no wonder — that baby is flipping cute! Check out the latest pictures mom Tori Roloff posted of the little guy on Instagram.

Jackson turned 8-months-old on January 12, and in her monthly update, Tori let fans know that some of his teeth had come in. On Monday (January 15), she followed up on the news with an absolutely adorable black-and-white photo of Jackson showing off his new pearly whites while wrapped in a white towel with bear ears. Be still our hearts!

In the accompanying post, Tori gushed about spending time with her beautiful son.

“There are not enough hours in the day,” she wrote. “Not because I didn’t get to the dishes or finish the laundry. But because there aren’t enough hours in the day to hang with this guy. I actually miss him when he goes to bed and literally can’t wait for him to wake up. I love you so much you toothy grin mister mister.”

Predictably, Tori’s followers were thrilled with the photo, commenting endlessly about the tiny Little People, Big World star’s cuteness.

“Just can’t get enough of this cutie!” wrote one excited fan.

“This baby has to be the cutest thing ever!!! Love the chubby cheeks,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, at least one fan thinks that Jackson is so cute that Tori and husband Zach Roloff need to get to work on another one.

“Make more babies!!” wrote the fan.

Meanwhile, the Inquisitr recently reported that Jackson is learning to crawl, and Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff recently posted video proof of that on his Facebook account.

In the sweet clip, Jackson is lying on his belly and desperately attempts to reach a toy that is just beyond his reach. He fusses for a moment, which prompts Tori — who is off camera — to tell him, “Don’t get mad.” At that point, Baby J gathers all his strength to use his feet to lift his rear off the floor as Tori cheers.

As Matt said in his post, Jackson is “on his way to freedom land!”

It’s only mid-January, and Baby J is already winning 2018. Go, little guy, go!

Fans can catch more of Jackson’s exploits when Little People, Big World returns to TLC sometime in the first half of 2018.