‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick & Sharon Reunite, Christian’s Paternity Shocker Ends ‘Chick’

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) could reunite during February sweeps. Sharon and Nick have remained close friends, despite moving on with other partners.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, there are a couple of clues that Nick and Sharon will reunite. Perhaps, one of the most significant hints is that they are close to getting back together is Sharon is single, and Nick and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) relationship is having trouble.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick and Chelsea’s relationship is on the rocks. They have serious differences and probably will never see eye-to-eye. One of their biggest differences is they are both keeping secrets from each other. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea is keeping Nick’s son, Christian’s real paternity from him. And, Nick never told Chelsea that his father helped Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) skip town.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Christian’s paternity bombshell will come out soon. It will rattle Nick and call him to question his relationship with Chelsea. She will probably say that Victor (Eric Braeden) talked her into keeping the secret from him, but it won’t matter. He will want nothing to do with her.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick will lean on Sharon to get through Christian’s paternity bombshell. He will start to depend on his ex-wife as time goes on. It will probably lead to a reunion.

Several months ago, EP Mal Young said that Sharon and Nick were the end game. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon will not forgive Scott (Daniel Hall) and he will end up paired with Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon has grown over the past few years and maybe emotionally ready for a healthy relationship with Nick. She doesn’t have any more skeletons in the closet; there’s nothing to come out and ruin her happiness.

Fans of Young and the Restless aren’t sure whether they want Sharon and Nick to get back together. Last time they were together, Nick hurt her by leaving her.

Today on #YR, Sharon takes control and Abby seeks forgiveness. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/9DqF5yrnFs pic.twitter.com/eN4sxPImEm — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 10, 2018

If the Y&R spoilers are right, Nick will learn of Christian’s paternity over February sweeps.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.