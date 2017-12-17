WWE News: Alexa Bliss About To Break Two Significant Records

Alexa Bliss became the first WWE superstar to hold a title on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live after the brand split. She started out as the SmackDown Live women’s champion and then won the same title over on Raw. Recently, Bliss battled Sasha Banks in Abu Dhabi, the first ever WWE women’s championship match in that location. Now, Alexa Bliss is about to break two more records in the WWE, and the person she will surpass is none other than Charlotte Flair, the woman considered the face of the entire WWE women’s revolution.

What WWE Records Will Alexa Bliss Break?

Alexa Bliss won the WWE Monday Night Raw Women’s Championship from Bayley on February 13, 2017, and held it for 112 days. She lost the title to Sasha Banks but won it back eight days later, on August 20. She has now held the title for 111 days.

According to IWNerd, the record for a title reign with it comes to the WWE Monday Night Raw Women’s Championship is 114 days. That means that all Alexa Bliss has to do is get past this next week’s Monday Night Raw episode as the champion, and she will hit Charlotte Flair’s record on Wednesday.

The second record is for the total days that a wrestler has held the WWE Monday Night Raw Women’s Championship title. Charlotte also holds that record at 246 days. Combined, Alexa Bliss has held the title for 223 days, which means she needs to hold it for 23 more days to break that record.

Chances Of Alexa Bliss Breaking These WWE Records

The chances of Alexa Bliss breaking Charlotte’s first record of the longest individual title reign is good. According to the preview for this upcoming Monday Night Raw, the only mention of the women is that the roster has put Absolution on notice.

Last week, Alexa Bliss joined forces with Nia Jax, Asuka, Bayley and Sasha Banks to fight off Paige and her cohorts. The most significant threat to Alexa keeping her title is if Absolution forces her into a title match on Raw and beats her for the belt. If that doesn’t happen, Bliss should break Charlotte’s record.

The second record for the longest combined title reigns comes down to Alexa Bliss holding her title until January 9, 2018. There is no pay-per-view for Monday Night Raw between now and then so it once again comes to do whether or not Alexa will have to defend her title on Monday Night Raw between now and then.