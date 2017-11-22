The delay of The Winds of Winter release date certainly had an unfortunate effect on impatient fans. Some believe George R.R. Martin should lock himself at home to continue typing out new pages for the sixth novel of A Song of Ice and Fire. But every hardworking author still deserves a break. Martin has just confirmed that he is currently in Los Angeles, where he has reunited with the cast and crew of his former TV series Beauty and the Beast.

Fans have been complaining about the long wait for The Winds of Winter for several years. However, it looks like George R.R. Martin is fully committed to finishing the next volume of A Song of Ice and Fire before the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8. People have noticed that the author has not been active on his LiveJournal, leading to speculations that Martin is hard at work on the novel. However, it looks like the writer is taking a well-deserved break all the way in Los Angeles, where he has reconnected with former Beauty and the Beast star Ron Perlman.

It’s no secret that the ’80s drama series Beauty and the Beast is one of the first TV shows that George R.R. Martin worked on. In the most recent entry in the author’s blog, Martin revealed that he has met up with the cast and crew of the series. The Winds of Winter writer even shared an awesome photo showing Hellboy actor Ron Perlman, who had played Vincent in Beauty and the Beast.

It might look like George R.R. Martin is simply taking a day or two off in Los Angeles but the author revealed that he had business to attend to in the City of Angels. Martin confirmed he also attended “HBO meetings, for the most part,” as well as “meetings with some major film studios as well.” The writer shared that there was a discussion about “possible adaptions” of his “other works,” which could mean Martin will be very busy in the next year. But does this mean he has finally finished The Winds of Winter?

There is no word yet of The Winds of Winter release date. Nevertheless, fans are hopeful that George R.R. Martin is almost done with the novel, which is expected to be published by 2018.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]