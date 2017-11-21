WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar’s Main Event Match At ‘Royal Rumble’ Changed, Finn Balor Being Buried

After a pretty good pay-per-view (PPV) in Survivor Series, the next of the big four events will be the Royal Rumble in January, but plans appear to have changed already. WWE followed things up with Monday Night Raw, and there are a few things that stand out to many wrestling fans. Rumors are swirling as Brock Lesnar‘s main event opponent for the Royal Rumble has now been changed, and the man who once held the spot is being buried.

Lesnar is still the WWE Universal Champion, and he picked up a huge victory over WWE Champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series, but who is next? There have been many rumors going around that it will eventually be Roman Reigns taking the title off of him at WrestleMania 34, but there needs to be a feud before that one.

According to F4W Online, by way of Wrestling Inc., the plans had been for Finn Balor to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at the Royal Rumble, but that has changed. As of now, Balor has been pulled from receiving that push and won’t be inserted into the title pic at this time.

Not only has Balor had his push taken away, but he’s in the process of being buried.

It appears as if Vince McMahon does not feel that Finn Balor is over enough with the fans, and he doesn’t want him matching up against Brock Lesnar. That is also likely the reason that Balor suffered a clean loss to Samoa Joe last night on Monday Night Raw.

During the main event of Survivor Series, Balor was also pinned and eliminated by Randy Orton.

Now, plans are up in the air for just about everyone, and no-one knows what is going on for the Royal Rumble. It isn’t known where Balor will go next as his feud with Bray Wyatt is long since over, and he’s just seemingly in limbo right now.

Brock Lesnar may not be seen a lot through the rest of the year, but he will be involved in the co-main event of the Royal Rumble, but against who? There has been talk of Braun Strowman stepping up to him, but that has been done already, and they aren’t ready to have the monster take another loss. It may be hard for the fans to think that Finn Balor isn’t over or popular, but if Vince McMahon thinks it, that’s the way it will go in WWE.

[Featured Image by WWE]