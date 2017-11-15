‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Steals Quinn After Brooke Chooses Thorne – Forrester War Coming!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that the arrival of recast Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) in LA will spark a rift in the family that leads to war. This week, Bradley Bell shared his plans for the new Thorne with TV Guide, and it seems he’s retooling the character to make him more driven and aggressive. This is not going to work out well for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), whose mistakes will come back to haunt him as karma comes to town in the form of his little brother. The Forresters will soon be at one another’s throats, and heartbreak is coming.

Thorne attacks Ridge over Quinn betrayal

In the recent B&B spoilers about Thorne’s return, it’s promised that Thorne doesn’t come back to LA intent on taking down his big brother Ridge. Thorne plans to play nice when he comes home for the holidays, but then he learns that Ridge was kiss-cheating with their dad Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) wife. Once Thorne hears Ridge was sneaking around with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), he knows that Ridge is up to his old smarmy tricks. This knowledge infuriates Thorne, and he decides Ridge needs to be punished for his disloyalty to Eric.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also predict that Thorne is angry that Ridge hurt Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) as well as Eric. Thorne was always pretty passive, but he gets aggro and decides that Ridge must be punished. Thorne plans to take the reins at Forrester Creations and also win Brooke. That’s a fine plan to punish Ridge, especially since he’s due some karma for his actions. However, in trying to make Ridge pay for hurting their dad, Thorne’s scheme might backfire and wind up costing Eric all the happiness he’s found over the past year.

Ridge turns to Quinn in time of need

Bold fans have watched Ridge and Quinn’s relationship evolve from bitter hatred to gradual acceptance, and then affection and friendship. It’s true they crossed the line with the kissing and groping on Ridge’s bed, but they’ve been really good since then. Ridge and Quinn are friends, and Eric accepted Ridge’s apology and forgave him. But this is a “fooled me once” situation when Ridge and Quinn get too close again. B&B spoilers tease that it won’t be too long before Ridge and Quinn go too far when Ridge is frustrated by his brother and turns to Quinn for support.

Its about to go REALLY down on #BoldandBeautiful! Tune in tomorrow to see if #Eric can move on from #Quinn & #Ridge's affair. SO INTENSE! pic.twitter.com/2EQ6OmJMfh — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) July 5, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Ridge hopes to reconcile with Brooke now that she’s done with Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), but Thorne beats him to the punch and wins his Logan. That hurts Ridge deeply and that, combined with Thorne’s coup at Forrester Creations, hits Ridge like a one-two punch. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has her own problems and can’t sympathize with her dad. That leaves Ridge with only one place to turn: his buddy Quinn. This situation with Quinn offering a shoulder to cry on can quickly turn into more groping and cheating and Eric will be outraged.

Ridge and Quinn reunion sets stage for revenge

The bad news for Ridge and Quinn is that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is lurking still and will be keeping a close watch on them. Bold and Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central hint that Sheila is biding her time and waiting to make her move. After Thorne steals Brooke from Ridge and the dressmaker runs into Quinn’s arms, it’s the perfect time for Sheila to make her move. Quinn and Ridge’s ultimate betrayal could set the stage for Sheila to finally sink her claws back into the Forrester patriarch. Will Thorne’s scheming and Ridge’s cheating put Eric at risk from his awful ex-wife?

Is there anything more explosive than Ridge & Quinn playing with ???? ?! Find out here: https://t.co/x5deFfdo7A pic.twitter.com/1bBpyrH06Y — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 3, 2017

The return of recast Thorne and his plans to make big brother Ridge pay could be the worst thing for the Forrester family. Everyone will take sides against one another, and this could give Sheila the ammunition she needs for revenge. Will Eric and Quinn’s marriage survive? Can Thorne keep Brooke away from Ridge and Bill? We’ll find out soon. Catch up now on the latest Bold scoop on Sally discovering Bill and Steffy’s cheating, Sally’s haunting love declaration to Liam, and Sheila’s psycho plans. Plus, check back often for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.

[Featured Image by Gilles Toucas/CBS]