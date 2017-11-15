Best Apple Black Friday 2017 Deals: Get $700 Off On MacBook Pro, $200 Off On iPad, $70 On Watch Series & More

The biggest shopping bonanza of the year, Black Friday 2017 is almost here. With little over a week left for the D-day to arrive, most retailer and e-commerce giants have started unveiling the best deals that will go live on November 24. As seen over the past few years, a few early deals or pre-Black Friday deals are already live.

It is important to note that the best deals are most likely to be available only on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, not before that. These deals can be a good opportunity to get a few expensive Apple devices at far reasonable prices. Shoppers can expect deep discounts on the last-generation Apple devices rather than the latest ones, something that is rapidly becoming a norm during the holiday sales.

Although better Apple Black Friday 2017 deals are expected as we move closer to November 24, here are some of the deals that have been revealed so far.

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro

This deal comes from one of the authorized Apple reseller, B&H. You can get a late 2016 Apple 15.4 inch MacBook Pro with touch bar at $1,799 which will result in savings of $600. Although the laptop is a 2016 edition, it packs some amazing features that include Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and AMD Radeon Pro 450 GPU.

To further sweeten the deal, B&H is also offering a JBL headphone and one year of Office 365 Personal with a combined value of $170 along with the laptop. Shoppers also get free faster delivery with their orders arriving within one to three working days. No sales tax will be collected for orders outside NY and NJ, which can increase the saving for shoppers outside these states by about $150.

A similar deal is also available on the high-end MacBook Pro 2016. You can purchase it for $2,099 after a $700 cash discount. The tax saving applies to that deal as well.

Apple 9.7 inch iPad Pro

One of the best Black Friday deals for the Apple iPad at the moment is also being offered by B&H. Shoppers can get a flat $200 off on all storage variants of 9.7 inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi only models. The highest storage variant, the 128 GB iPad Pro, is available for only $499. Again, B&H will not be collecting any taxes for orders outside NY and NJ, ensuring a further $30 to $50 saving.

B&H is also offering up to $100 off on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. There are various other deals offered by B&H on Apple accessories, AppleCare+, and even the 15-inch MacBook Pro 2017. You can also check out other Black Friday 2017 deals offered by B&H.

Apple Watch Series

Target will be offering massive discounts on the Apple Watch Series. Shoppers can get a Watch Series 1 for only $180 after a whopping discount of $70. Best Buy will also offer the same device for sale, but at $199. If you are keen on buying the latest Apple Watch Series 3, Target will also offer $100 off on the device, bringing the final price down to $329.99.

As we inch towards the Black Friday 2017, massive discounts and more deals are expected. Stay tuned to Inquisitr for more updates.

