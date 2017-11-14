‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Family And Friends Are Reportedly Shocked At Her Baby News

Amber Portwood wasted no time getting pregnant with her second child and her family and friends have reportedly been left in shock at the news.

According to a new report, those close to the Teen Mom OG star are glad to see that Portwood became pregnant with the baby of Andrew Glennon, instead of her former fiancé, Matt Baier, but they are also said to be concerned about the reality star’s decision to start a family with a man she’s been dating for just a few months.

On November 14, Radar Online revealed that Amber Portwood’s mother Tonya and cousin Krystal are reportedly excited about her baby news while her brother, Shawn Portwood, is “shocked.”

“He doesn’t have any negative thoughts about it, but the main issue is he still hasn’t met him,” an insider told the outlet.

Although he hasn’t met his sister’s boyfriend quite yet, the source confirmed that Amber Portwood’s brother had spoken to Andrew Glennon on the phone about her pregnancy. As the insider explained, Shawn believes that Glennon, who resides in Malibu, California, has a good head on his shoulders and he was glad to hear that he has career goals as well.

“The man is doing the right thing to be where he is right now with his production job, he’s making a living,” the insider noted.

Andrew Glennon may have a good job but when it comes to his relationship with Amber Portwood, they haven’t spent much time with one another. After all, they just met over the summer and didn’t confirm they were dating until mid-August. Understandably, this has come as a big concern for many.

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon haven’t yet introduced their relationship on Teen Mom OG but they did make their red carpet debut with one another at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in August and are expected to chronicle their baby news on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

To see more of Amber Portwood, her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]