Jana Duggar Missing From Wedding As Twin John, Rumored To Be Dating, And Jinger Duggar Instagram Together

Many Counting On fans keep track of Jana Duggar. She is the eldest Duggar daughter yet to be married off, and this has piqued many fans’ curiosity. Why has she never publicly courted? Has dating ever been a part of her life? Is her family getting in the way of her pursuing marriage and her own family? These answers were sparked again today when her twin, John-David Duggar, was seen on Jinger Duggar’s Instagram visiting Texas for a wedding widely attended by the Duggars.

Family friends got married in Texas this week, and the Duggars flocked to wish them well. Jinger Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar were spotted posing with the wedding party. As it turns out, John-David Duggar also made his way to Texas to join the festivities. While he was not photographed with the rest of the girls, considering that he is a pilot, it is possible that he flew himself out to spend time with friends and family.

Jana’s twin also spends a lot of time in Texas and “very little time at home in Arkansas” because he is currently “courting in the Lone Star State,” where his girlfriend lives. While the Duggar family has not confirmed or denied this rumor, it explains why he is hardly ever seen in family pictures that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar upload to Facebook.

Check out John and Jinger Duggar having a ball in Texas.

Last week I got to see my family at a friend’s wedding! How I miss all of them…???? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:34pm PST

“Glad you got to spend some good time with them,” a fan commented. “John David looks great!”

Jana Duggar was not seen in any of the wedding pictures that have been accessible to the public.

Check out Joy-Anna and Jinger Duggar surrounded by friends at the wedding.

This weekend. This place. These friends. ???? #Godisgood #texas #fortworth #dallas #weddings #pianotrio A post shared by A s h l e y S a l y e r (@bronxnewyorkheart) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

While a wedding may seem like the furthest thing from Jana’s life, many fans of Counting On believe that she will make a great partner.

“Whoever is worthy of marrying Jana is going to have a great wife,” a fan commented. “She is such a lovely and Godly lady.”

The 27-year-old Duggar also has been struggling to find the one for herself. As she watches her younger siblings — Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy, and Joe — get married off, it may weigh heavier on her mind.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” the 27-year-old Duggar said, according to Radar Online. “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

